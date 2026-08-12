Olivia Dunne, Haley Baylee and More SI Swimsuit Models Make Magic on Set in Mexico

Haley Baylee, Lauren Chan, Jocelyn Corona, Olivia Dunne, Bethenny Frankel, Tiffany Haddish, Ilona Maher, Hunter McGrady, Brooks Nader and Molly Sims posed for the 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue in Loreto, Baja California Sur Mexico, and every single gallery resulting from each woman’s time on set is breathtaking.

While Chan and Dunne returned to the fold following cover years in 2025, Baylee and Sims found themselves back on set with SI Swimsuit after several years away. Meanwhile, brand legends like McGrady and Nader were the seasoned pros of the group, while Frankel and Corona rounded out the group as rookies. It was also Haddish’s first time on location with the magazine, and her photo shoot resulted in one of this year’s covers.

And despite a few issues on location—from customs officers rummaging through packed suitcases of swimwear to illness on set—the resulting photo shoots in Mexico were truly gorgeous. “I’m so happy,” SI Swimsuit’s editor in chief MJ Day stated. “There isn’t one miss. We squeezed every last drop of light from the sky and it was just the best shoot ever, so I’m really proud of them and I’m really proud of [photographer] James [Macari] and I’m really grateful to everybody.”

Dunne was up bright and early at 5 a.m. for her 5:30 call time, posing on a mountain for her first shot before heading to the beach for the remainder of her feature. “These pictures are incredible, I mean MJ is always so pleasant to be around, she’s a badass boss,” Dunne stated of her time on set.

Following last year’s cover shoot, Chan was excited to get back on location in order to “[show] the world how there are so many ways you are allowed to exist and be celebrated as a woman,” she stated.

Sims and Baylee made triumphant returns to the issue after several years away from the fold, with the 2018 Swim Search co-winner remarking upon her personal growth since. “It was really cool to do this as me,” Baylee said. “Like I did this when I was younger and I didn’t really know who I was yet, so like coming back and doing it as me, over the age of 30 me, is really rewarding.”

While Nader, a regular presence on the SI Swimsuit set, found herself “holding back tears” of excitement, Corona quickly found her footing on set, as “everyone made [her] feel so welcome.”

As for Haddish, she was elated to finally make a lifelong dream come true by posing for the cover of the SI Swimsuit Issue. “I used to look at the Sports Illustrated magazines all the time, and be like, one day I’m gonna be in there, one day I’m gonna get to there,” she said through tears. She later added, “This little girl from South Central L.A., grew up in foster care, lived with strangers, is now a swimsuit model before 50!”

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