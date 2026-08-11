Brooks Nader’s Carefree Italian Vacation Style Channeled a Look From Her 2026 SI Swimsuit Shoot

Brooks Nader has been vacationing with her family in Italy this week, and her carefree seaside style is reminding us precisely why she’s an SI Swimsuit legend.

The model made headlines this week when she took to the water during her recent European getaway, where she was photographed soaking in the sun on a yacht. Enjoying a break from her hectic day-to-day alongside her sister and parents, the Love Thy Nader star sported a cream-colored crochet swimsuit.

Needless to say, this look reminded us quite a bit of another look she rocked this year on the pages of SI Swimsuit’s 2026 issue!

Brooks Nader was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Chloé Rose. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

For those not in the know, Nader is an SI Swimsuit legend—literally. The star was part of the 2024 class of SI Swimsuit legends featured in the 60th anniversary issue. And her inclusion makes perfect sense when you realize the Baton Rouge native has appeared in every issue since her 2019 Swim Search open casting call win, including her Baywatch-inspired 2023 cover moment.

Brooks Nader was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Chloé Rose. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Over the course of her career with SI Swimsuit, Nader has been photographed everywhere from Bali to Bermuda, with her most recent magazine feature seeing her on the sands of Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. There, she was photographed by James Macari in a wardrobe described by the SI Swimsuit style team as “very off the cuff” and inspired by the “edgy, bohemian and gritty energy one might encounter at Burning Man.”

Brooks Nader was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Chloé Rose. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

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And her all-cream Chloé Rose Swimwear look was particularly on-theme, comprising a cozy-looking crochet top and coordinating bottoms. Per the designer’s website, the Ocean Shell Bustier ($55) is “100% handmade in Brazil with 100% cotton yarns,” giving it an intimate vibe, similar to the striking suit seen during her recent trip to Italy. She also wore the coordinating Ocean Thong Bottom ($35) from the brand to create a cohesive, cream-colored set.

Brooks Nader was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Chloé Rose. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Posing alongside fellow multi-time models Haley Baylee, Lauren Chan, Jocelyn Corona, Olivia Dunne, Ilona Maher, Hunter McGrady and Molly Sims, as well as rookies Jocelyn Corona and Bethenny Frankel, and 2026 cover Tiffany Haddish, Nader continued to make her memorable mark on the brand on the shores of Mexico. And—if her recent family trip is any indication—the model has no plans on slowing down when it comes to rocking some seriously stunning seaside looks! To view Nader’s full SI Swimsuit 2026 gallery, click here.

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