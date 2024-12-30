Olivia Dunne Polar Plunges in Red Hot Two-Piece, Revealing Washboard Abs
Olivia Dunne is embracing the polar plunge trend and taking it beachside. The fifth-year LSU athlete and Division I gymnast could certainly benefit from the muscle recovery as she prepares to kick off her final competition season with the Tigers in January. The 22-year-old reminded fans of her SI Swimsuit star status in a recent TikTok, as she stunned in a bold red bikini.
The model first posed for the iconic brand in 2023, making her debut on the breathtaking shores of Puerto Rico. She returned to the fold as an official rookie in the 2024 issue, photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal, cementing her place as both a celebrated athlete and a rising modeling star.
She donned a sporty red-hot bikini that highlighted her washboard abs, toned legs and undeniable mental toughness. The two-piece featured classic hipster bottoms and a sweetheart bandeau-style top. “I hate the cold😭 #foryou #nj #beach #polarplunge #christmas #jersey,” the Vuori activewear ambassador captioned the video shared with her 8.2 million TikTok followers.
Watch her TikTok video here.
The New Jersey native began her plunge bundled up in a Canada Goose parka layered over her bikini. She dramatically shed the coat before running toward the frigid ocean on what appeared to be a snowy winter day. With the sun shining and crystal-clear skies, Dunne sprinted into the frigid waves, dove headfirst when she reached knee-deep water and emerged with her hair soaking wet and slicked back. Her golden retriever, Roux, joyfully ran back and forth alongside the NCAA champion.
Moments later, Dunne ran back to shore, laughing and smiling, leaving fans to wonder if her reaction was from the pain, joy or pure adrenaline. The 22-year-old LSU gymnast made the freezing escapade look effortless.
Today, Dunne is the highest-paid female NCAA athlete in the country and a content creator who has built a major following across a variety of platforms. She’s often sharing relatable college student content, in addition to behind the scenes footage from gymnastics training and competitions, as well as insight into her glamorous modeling life.
“I don’t need to rely on any algorithms to grow my personal brand. I get to come up with my own prices. It’s super cool to be able to personally connect with the people who follow me and get input from them or teach them about NIL,” Dunne shared in a Flaunt story about name, image, likeness and all the financial opportunities it has brought her. “That’s super inspiring. It makes me happy to see little girls who want to create and use their creativity. I loved it. That’s something that I feel strongly about. If you’re going to be scrolling, you should create.”
Dunne is also the creator of the Livvy Fund, a collective that aims to connect her female college athlete peers with NIL deals and sponsorships as well as the resources that are helpful in navigating them.