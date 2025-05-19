We Can’t Get Over Olivia Dunne’s Bold Cut-Out Dress for Latest SI Swimsuit Party
Olivia Dunne was deemed one of SI Swimsuit's newest cover models just under a week ago and has since debuted a number of stunning ‘fits to celebrate the occasion.
Alongside Salma Hayek Pinault, Lauren Chan and Jordan Chiles, Dunne scored her first cover spot in her third year with the brand. Joining Ben Watts in Bermuda, the former NCAA gymnast looked beautiful and fierce in the shoot. Following the issue’s release, Dunne celebrated with fellow SI Swimsuit models in Manhattan. The content creator graced the red carpet for the launch party on Thursday and stayed in town for the Swimsuit Social Club for the following two days.
On Saturday night, Dunne’s elegant outfit for the Social Club After Hours party was one of our favorites from her stint in the Big Apple. Just see for yourself:
Sporting a cerulean ruched maxi dress, the 22-year-old was a vision in SoHo. The garment featured a large cutout with embellished body jewelry on Dunne’s mid-drift, where the gymnast’s set of carved abs stole the show for us. She ditched a bag to carry a copy of the 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue as she struck a sultry pose.
Dunne’s eye-catching blue cut-out dress wasn’t the only look that caught our eye during the weekend’s festivities. On Saturday, the cover girl repped a green and white striped mini dress that’s perfect for springtime in the city.
With her hair in a high ponytail, Dunne emphasized the dress’s flattering halter neckline and added a pair of chunky, open-toed white pumps and a matching white bag to complete the look.
And on Friday, Dunne showcased a statement skirt that was the definition of a “head turner” on the first day of the Social Club. The sequined, low-rise skirt immediately caught our eye, as its embellishments reflected in the light and its mesh material caught of glimpse of Dunne’s strong frame.
The model kept the rest of the ‘fit simple as she wore a cropped, mock-neck white tee and black heeled sandals. To accessorize the look, she added three chunky blue bracelets of various shades.
If looking good means feeling good, then Dunne is on top of the world. The model concurred with this sentiment when she learned of her newest accolade with SI Swimsuit.
“This is the most special thing that’s ever happened to me,” Dunne shared. “I am proud to be an SI [Swimsuit] model. Thank you so much for making my dreams come true.”
The 2025 SI Swimsuit magazine is available online and at select newsstands now. Get your hands on a copy here.