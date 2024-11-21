Olivia Dunne Reveals How Relationship With Paul Skenes Is Redefining Her Social Media
When asked about her WAG status, LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne had a simple answer: “I’m excited for what's to come,” she told Glamour.
As a fifth-year senior on the Division I gymnastics squad, the 22-year-old is currently in a long-distance relationship with boyfriend Paul Skenes, former LSU athlete and current Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher. They met and started dating during the latter’s final year in Baton Rouge. And, since he entered the 2023 MLB Draft last summer, they have been supporting each other from afar. Needless to say, Dunne is looking forward to a time when they will be living in the same place, and she can fully embrace the WAG lifestyle.
Membership in the exclusive wives and girlfriends group isn’t the only change that a relationship with Skenes has brought for the content creator, though. Ever since they started dating—and particularly since the baseball player entered the majors—Dunne has seen a shift in the sort of content that reaches her audience.“My social media has changed a bit because my audience that follows me also loves Paul,” she explained to Glamour. “I have a lot of people come up to me in person and people tell me how much they love Paul, and I’m like, ‘Me too!’ I feel like people just like to cheer him on with me, and my social media has definitely grown. The MLB is a really big community and it’s been fun.”
It’s a new landscape for Dunne, whose traditional audience is drawn to her behind-the-scenes gymnastics content and her burgeoning fame—red carpet appearances, magazine features and high-profile events included. Now, she’s responding to new followers, who have come to her account for glances of Skenes and relationship content. And she’s done a good job of it, too. These days, her posts are a mix of gymnastics content and nods to Skenes.
But it’s not all for her fans, either. More than anything, the content that Dunne shares is a reflection of her real life—and what brings her joy. “I really enjoy posting about my life, and also I love supporting Paul and traveling with him,” she remarked. “I only got to travel with Paul, I think, twice this summer to his away games, but I would love to keep doing that and continue being a WAG.”
With her last season at LSU on the horizon, Dunne will undoubtedly have more time to dedicate to their relationship come next summer.