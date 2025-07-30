Olivia Dunne Drops Her Secret to Those Signature Sculpted Abs
Have you ever wondered how a SI Swimsuit model keeps their abs runway-ready? Well, Olivia Dunne took to her Instagram account this week to show her followers how it’s done!
The former gymnast and three-time SI Swimsuit model—who joined the brand back in 2023 with a shoot in Puerto Rico, returning in 2024 for a picture-perfect Portugal shoot before donning the front page of the 2025 issue as one of four cover models with her shoot in Bermuda—just posted another delightful workout video. But this time, she did include a friendly warning in the caption: “caution: easy and may get ripped 😤💪.”
Wearing an adorable cropped tank top and shorts set in a delicate dusty lavender shade with white sneakers, the athlete danced around the room while text written over the video noted this is her “easy workout routine.” She wasted no time, diving right into the session with split squats, stating she does 20 for each leg.
Next, Dunne performed 20 squat pulses, taking care to ensure she had the perfect form for ultimate results. After that, she moved on to 20 jump squats before changing things up with 15 taps on each shoulder while holding a plank position. Then—perhaps most importantly of all, make sure you write this part down—she took a break to give plenty of kisses to her sweet pup Roux.
She finished the session by focusing on her abs, doing 20 intense-looking bicycles. With the workout complete, Dunne then waved goodbye to the camera with the note “#dead” written on the screen. The overall workout was quick, straightforward and user-friendly, as it didn’t require any outside equipment or extra accessories to complete—besides a sweet puppy for kissing, of course.
And this isn’t by any means the first workout video the former gymnast has shared with her followers on Instagram. Never one to gatekeep, she also shared her specific core workout routine back in June, which she said she began doing as a post-graduate.
“After I posted these pictures, I think I got the most DMs I’ve ever gotten asking for a core workout,” Dunne joked at the start of the video before flashing a sequence of photos from her time spent at Swim Week in Miami, Fla., this year. Among the snapshots shared were several from her SI Swimsuit runway show appearance, where the 2025 cover model sported two seriously ab-flaunting ensembles while making her way down the catwalk, culminating in her viral split moment.