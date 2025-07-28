Swimsuit

Olivia Dunne Is Positively Radiant in These SI Swimsuit BTS Pics

Dunne’s 2025 cover shoot was a sight to behold, and the photographer who made it all come to life would certainly agree.

Olivia Dunne was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda.
Olivia Dunne was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Photographer Ben Watts is reminding us how incredible Olivia Dunne’s 2025 SI Swimsuit cover shoot was. He took to Instagram this past weekend to post a few behind the scenes snaps of the stunning photo shoot in Bermuda, remembering the day he brought this amazing summery vision to life.

Watts opened up his throwback dump with a snap of Dunne sitting pretty in a pink golf cart, wearing a red and white zebra print ensemble from head to toe. The second includes her leopard print swimsuit, while the third is her rainbow-colored zebra print one-piece. These swimsuits, in particular, are some of the model’s best looks for her latest feature, which makes it easy to see why Watts chose them to highlight.

For lovers of the first swimsuit, you can still purchase it at MANGO—and it’s on sale! The beautiful ensemble consists of a triangle-cup string bikini top ($29.99) and a cheeky matching red and white zebra bottom ($29.99).

As if this fashionable bikini wasn’t already stunning, there’s a super chic beach hat to act as the cherry on top. This accessory truly ties the look together for a dreamy summer outfit.

Olivia Dunne was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda.
Olivia Dunne was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Swimsuit by MANGO. Hat by MANGO. Sandals by The ATTICO. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

As for her second look, if the close-up Watts caught for his behind the scenes moment doesn’t prove how fabulous the swimsuit is, then what will? This bikini by Juliet Johnstone is a gorgeous one you can still buy right now. From the leopard print top ($78) with bright yellow strings that lift the top into a halter shape, to the multi-layer skirt ($98) with a yellow tie string going through the loops located on the chocolate brown waistband, this is a real head-turner.

Olivia Dunne is wearing a strapless cheetah print bikini in Bermuda.
Olivia Dunne was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Swimsuit by Juliet Johnstone. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Lastly, Watts features a multi-color zebra print one-piece from HAUS OF PINKLEMONAID. This swimsuit is perfect for anyone who wants something that appears simple at first glance, but upon further inspection is so much more. The way the one-piece rejects the norm by adding various cut-outs in the back is pretty praiseworthy. The same goes for the usage of a plunge on the top as well as a deep V-cut at the bottom.

Olivia Dunne was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda.
Olivia Dunne was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Swimsuit by HAUS OF PINKLEMONAID. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Of course, Watts had a remarkable team behind him to bring this photo shoot to life. Dunne looked positively radiant for her third shoot with SI Swimsuit—after debuting in Puerto Rico in 2023 and returning in Portugal in 2024—making it so worthy of a cover moment. When the former LSU gymnast learned she’d be on the front page, she told us it was a “dream come true.”

