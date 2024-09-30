Olivia Dunne Celebrates Paul Skenes and His Rookie Season With Sweet Photos, Custom Cowboy Boots
Olivia Dunne is once again proving why she‘s the most supportive girlfriend. The model shared the cutest photo dump with tons of pictures of her and boyfriend Paul Skenes in honor of his MLB rookie season wrapping up.
The pro athlete, who was the No. 1 MLB draft pick in 2023, officially joined the Pittsburgh Pirates this year. The couple, who began dating last summer, met while they were both at LSU. Dunne is gearing up for her fifth and final season as an NCAA gymnast with the Tigers, who secured a championship title in earlier this year.
In her post, Dunne included a cozy cover snap of the two hugging, as well as a fun pic from when she threw him a party celebrating his MLB All-Star moment, when he was called up to the National League in July. The duo made their red carpet debut as a couple that day and it was a highly-anticipated, glamorous and adorable moment.
Dunne also included a snap from Saturday, Sept. 28, when the Pirates played the New York Yankees, for Skenes’s final start of the season. The 21-year-old gymnast donned raw-hemmed black denim mini shorts, a long-sleeved black cropped sweater and the star of the show, custom cowboy boots. The pristine white shoes, created by Jessica Martini, were crafted to perfection with “Pirates” and “30” embroidered on the front in the team’s colors, and “Skenes” on the back. Dunne completed the sporty look with sunglasses, a black purse and a white-and-yellow Pirates cap.
“my little rookie,” the New Jersey native captioned the carousel that she shared with her 5.3 million Instagram followers.
“Last pic so fire 😭,” fellow LSU star athlete Flau’jae Johnson chimed, referencing a silly photo taken from the bleachers as Dunne posed as if holding a teeny tiny Skenes, who was far away on the pitcher’s mound, between her fingers.
The Pirates won 9-4 on Saturday, and the California native has certainly had a noteworthy and phenomenal season. Earlier this summer, Skenes became the fifth rookie ever to to start for the National League in the All-Star Game and the first member of the Pirates in nearly 50 years to do so. Many fans and analysts expect he is on track to win Rookie of the Year.
Speaking of rookies, Dunne is a two-time SI Swimsuit model, who made her debut with the franchise last year, posing in Puerto Rico. She returned to the fold and traveled to Portugal with Ben Watts for her rookie feature in the 2024 magazine.