Olivia Dunne Roasts Paul Skenes’s Passionate Fanbase in Hilarious Video
If there’s one thing for sure, it’s that Paul Skenes fans are going to make sure Olivia Dunne’s comment sections are filled with their favorite baseball star. Whether it be through memes, photos or GIFs, Skenes’s followers are everywhere, and Dunne can’t help but poke fun at their consistency.
The 2025 SI Swimsuit cover model took to Instagram and TikTok to post a hilarious video of all the comments that Skenes’s fans have left under her posts over time. She uses the currently trending TikTok sound from Boss Baby to capture just how often comments mention the Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher or, as Dunne highlights, feature professional pictures of her boyfriend under her posts.
Sometimes, the same picture is included multiple times!
As the audio indicates, his fanbase is always hanging around, including at an in-person event from time to time, holding up a photo of Skenes on their phone when they can’t comment a photo of him online. Although it can be a little incessant, Dunne is generally amused by her boyfriend’s fans, especially because they are rooting for her relationship. Granted, in their own unique, hilarious way.
Since first being linked in 2023, Dunne and Skenes have been going strong. From showing up for each other’s games to walking side-by-side at red carpet events looking like the beautiful power couple that they are, they prove that their love is real. Without a doubt, they’re in it for the long haul.
The secret to making their relationship thrive? Respecting one another’s paths and being the other’s biggest cheerleader are great places to start.
“I think that everything is a two-way road, so being fair,” the 22-year-old three-time SI Swimsuit model and former LSU gymnast told PEOPLE. “We don't restrict each other from doing things. I've been in relationships in the past like that — where it's almost like you have a leash on you, you can't do anything. But he has a job to do and I have a job to do — I know that's so important for two young kids in a relationship to realize. So yeah, we just have a good time and it's a two-way road.”
Between the relationship standards they set and the fact that they look so great together, it’s no wonder that a relationship this lovely has such a large following—even if they show up in unusual ways.