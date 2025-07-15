Olivia Dunne and Paul Skenes Serve MLB Royalty With Glamorous Looks on All-Star Red Carpet
If you didn’t think Olivia Dunne and Paul Skenes were the ultimate power couple, wait until you see these latest photos. The pair, who met during their college days at LSU, have been linked for two years, consistently showing up for one another at their respective events.
Dunne, a former LSU Tigers gymnast and three-time SI Swimsuit model, frequently gives fans a glimpse into her relationship with the Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher, who is notoriously private on social media. Their differences, according to Dunne, are what make them work so well, and two years after sparking romance rumors, they’re still going strong.
For their latest big night out, the pair walked the red carpet on Tuesday, July 15, ahead of the 2025 MLB All-Star Game in Atlanta, Ga.
Looking like they were straight out of a magazine spread, Dunne served summertime glamour in a blue high-neck backless dress with the prettiest gathered detail below the waist. Meanwhile, Skenes looked cool as ever in an iridescent plum suit with turquoise detailing and a white button-down underneath.
For shoes, the baseball star rocked maroon loafers, while the model wore white heels with criss-cross straps—which Skenes was seen sweetly tying for her on the carpet.
Dunne went with an updo for this look, perfect for her dress’s neckline, and accessorized with gold hoop earrings. Meanwhile, Skenes protected his eyes from the sun with aviator sunglasses.
The MLB All-Star red carpet is becoming an annual event for the couple, who previously attended the show with memorable looks in 2024.
Dunne took to social media to show off her fabulous outfit, also sharing the video of Skenes helping her out with her heels. “Big P to the rescue❤️🔥,” she wrote on TikTok, using the sound “Father Figure” by George Michael.
Skenes made history this year, becoming the first MLB player to start in two consecutive All-Star Games—for his first two seasons, to add—something the LSU alum called “a huge honor.”
Though Dunne and Skenes are rock solid now, their romance almost had a rocky start after meeting at LSU. “I was like, ‘Who is this kid and why won’t he follow me back?’” the 2025 SI Swimsuit cover girl recalled during their joint feature in GQ earlier this year. Little did she know that it was nothing personal; Skenes knew who she was, but he wasn’t an avid social media user.
Despite Skenes being “kind of reserved” in their early stages, Dunne said she “had ambition to get to know him,” and clearly, that determination paid off.
The MLB All-Star Game kicks off at 8:00 p.m. tonight, airing on Fox, Fox Sports and Fox Deportes.