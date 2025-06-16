Olivia Dunne’s Custom Game Day Outfit for Paul Skenes Is a Total Moment
Olivia Dunne traveled up to the Midwest to cheer on LSU this past weekend at the Men’s College World Series. And while her boyfriend of nearly two years, Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes, was not playing, she still found the opportunity to support him with her ‘fit.
The two athletes met during their days at LSU, where the three-time SI Swimsuit model competed on the women’s gymnastics team, while Skenes played on the baseball team. After concluding her collegiate gymnastics career earlier this year, the 22-year-old is in a new chapter of life, but that doesn’t mean she can’t make time to cheer on LSU—or Skenes in the process.
On Saturday, June 14, Dunne took to social media to share snaps from LSU’s game against Arkansas at the Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Nebr., which they won. Taking the trip with some friends from college, the New Jersey native went all out for the exciting day, rocking a custom cropped jersey with Skenes’s name and number on the back.
Incorporating both LSU and Pittsburgh, Dunne’s top included Skenes’s alma mater and his current MLB team. She paired the awesome jersey with high-waisted light-wash jeans and tortoiseshell sunglasses, effortlessly pulling off the perfect WAG look for game day. “party in the front business in the back [saluting emoji],” she wrote over a selfie shared on her Instagram story.
After LSU’s win on Saturday, Dunne shared another peek at her game day look, seeing her cheer with her arms up at the field while writing, “I am so happy geaux tigers [tiger emoji].”
This fun fashion moment takes us back to June 2023 at the College World Series when Dunne first sparked romance rumors with Skenes, rocking his number while cheering in the stands.
The heartfelt callback is proof that the pair is definitely going strong, even as their lives change in adulthood. Skenes completed his collegiate baseball career in 2023 and was drafted by the Pirates in the first overall selection, going on to be named the NL Rookie of the Year. Dunne has continued to support her boyfriend as she continued her collegiate gymnastics career with her fifth and final year with the Tigers. She’s kept busy since retiring from the sport this year, landing the cover of SI Swimsuit and scoring impressive partnerships.
This is a new era for Dunne—but it won’t be totally different. She still has Skenes by her side for support and vice versa.