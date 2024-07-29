Olivia Dunne Rocked These Trendy Cottagecore Swimwear Looks in Portugal
Though she was featured as an athlete in the 2023 SI Swimsuit Issue, LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne was welcomed back to the fold this year as a rookie. She was photographed in Puerto Rico and Portugal, respectively.
The 21-year-old athlete has referred to her rookie feature as a “dream come true,” and has been outspoken about how her personal brand aligns with SI Swimsuit’s mission to uplift and empower women.
“SI Swim means to me being comfortable in your own skin and being undeniably you, which is something I still work on to this day,” Dunne stated while on location earlier this year. “Body image is something that a lot of girls struggle with, especially young girls. In the sport of gymnastics, [body image is] a huge thing, and it’s something that I’m still working on to this day, being confident. But SI’s really helped me to see that it’s O.K. to not be perfect and to just be comfortable in your own skin.”
In addition to being open and honest about topics like confidence, Dunne, who is the highest-paid female athlete in college sports, created The Livvy Fund to help fellow female athletes at LSU secure NIL brand deals. Dunne herself has partnered with companies like Passes, Accelerator Active Energy and Vuori.
“The Livvy Fund is so special to me,” she stated of the collective. “I’m blessed enough to have all these opportunities with NIL, and I just wanted to provide NIL opportunities for the women student athletes at LSU.”
Below, we’re highlighting a few of our favorite photos of Dunne in Portugal that embody the trendy cottagecore aesthetic.