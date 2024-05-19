Olivia Dunne Reveals Her Favorite Bikini From 2024 SI Swimsuit Photo Shoot in Portugal
Olivia Dunne loved all of her SI Swimsuit photos—and, obviously, we do too. Waking up to them was the best feeling on Tuesday, May 14, and the LSU gymnast joked that she “sent the link to everyone in my contacts.”
The model, who traveled to Puerto Rico for her debut feature last year, reunited with photographer Ben Watts and posed in the beautiful Porto and the North, Portugal, for her rookie SI Swimsuit photo shoot.
“I was so excited. I sent them to my mom, my boyfriend, my sister, my teammates,” the 21-year-old gushed while on the red carpet of the 2024 issue launch party at the Hard Rock Hotel in New York. “They were better than I could have ever imagined.”
The Livvy Fund creator, who is dating MLB player Paul Skenes, also revealed on the red carpet that she does in fact have a favorite swimsuit from her photo shoot: a super cute, girly blue-and-white plaid underwire two-piece from Four Three Seven, featuring adorable lace and ruched details.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Four Three Seven Delphine Top, $85 and Camille Bottoms, $75 in “Jardine” (shop437.com)
The New Jersey native, who is the highest-paid female college athlete in the country, has built a massive social media following of 8 million on TikTok and 5 million on Instagram through her consistent gymnastics, college student and model content.
“I’m just getting started with it, but I want to leave my mark and bring attention to the issue that needs to be talked about. [The future collective] can fund NIL deals for female athletes and get people talking about the underlying problem, which is that money needs to go out to support women’s sports in a way that respects the work that was started with Title IX,” Dunne shared last year of The Livvy Fund.“As a female athlete, I hope I can bring attention to how amazing college sports are and how hard college athletics are. People don’t see [behind the scenes] every day of my college athletics, and it's very time consuming. In gymnastics, a lot of people only watch the Olympics every four years, and I feel like I’ve been able to use my platform to bring an audience to college gymnastics, and people are starting to see how amazing all these gymnasts are.”