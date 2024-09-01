Olivia Dunne Shares Hilarious Take on Reality of Being a Fifth-Year NCAA Gymnast
SI Swimsuit rookie Olivia Dunne is gearing up for NCAA gymnastics season, and she’s certainly keeping her TikTok fans updated on how preseason training is going. The LSU athlete, who helped the Tigers take home their first women’s gymnastics championship title in program history earlier this year, shared a hilarious, satirical video on Aug. 29.
The Livvy Fund creator sprawled out on the locker room floor, looking exhausted and defeated, and donned a high-neck purple tank top with black Nike Pro spandex shorts.
“I’m into lemme chill. I’m into lemme leave me alone. I’m into lemme get the hell out of here,” the 21-year-old and her teammates lip-synced along to an audio snippet from Kris Jenner’s confessional monologue from an episode of The Kardashians. The 68-year-old reality TV star was poking fun at (while also promoting) daughter Kourtney Kardashian’s supplement brand, Lemme.
“POV: You’re a fifth year senior during pre-season,” Dunne, who traveled to Puerto Rico for her SI Swimsuit debut last year and Portugal for her rookie feature in this year’s magazine, wrote as the on-screen text.
“Never gets easier😭 @sierra @Chase Brock,” the New Jersey native, who is dating MLB Pittsburgh Pirates player Paul Skenes, captioned the video that she shared with her 8.1 million followers.
Dunne, who is the highest-paid female NCAA athlete in the country, first stepped foot into a gym at the age of 3, and even served a short stint on the U.S. national team at the age of 14.
“Elite gymnastics [was] definitely a sacrifice. My childhood was full of gymnastics. The atmosphere in the gym was very intense. Our collective goal was just to make the Olympics. That was my dream growing up,” she shared. “Stepping away from elite gymnastics was very difficult. I just decided why not be healthy, go to school and enjoy college and gymnastics.”