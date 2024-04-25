NCAA Champ Olivia Dunne Takes a Walk Down Memory Lane With Beautiful Gymnastics Season Pics
Ananya Panchal
Olivia Dunne is taking her sweet time soaking in one of the greatest feelings in the world. The LSU Tiger just made history with her teammates, winning the university’s first NCAA women’s gymnastics championship title ever. The college senior wrapped up her final competition season and last year of school with the most exciting accomplishment. Just a few weeks away from graduation, she can really say she did it all during her four years in Baton Rouge.
The SI Swimsuit model, who traveled to Puerto Rico for her debut with the brand last year and was photographed in Portugal for her rookie feature in the 2024 magazine, competed with her teammates last weekend, and defeated runner-up California with a final score of 198.2250-197.850.
Dunne shared some adorable, adrenaline-filled photos the night of the win, and has been rolling out more content on Instagram and TikTok since.
“Special teams, special players,” the 21-year-old captioned a photo dump of stunning pics from the weekend, which she shared with her 5.1 million IG fans.
“you’re [an] angel baby,” fellow SI Swim model Olivia Ponton commented.
“I think it’s time to run for president next,” Breese Maroc joked.
“WE DID IT BROTHER,” teammate Savannah Schoenherr added.
“Congrats Livvy!!! We are so happy for you 💛💜,” activewear brand Vuori Clothing, for which Dunne is a brand ambassador, chimed.
The LSU gymnastics team wrapped up its history-making season with an overall record of 31 wins and only 3 losses, including a 24-meet winning streak.