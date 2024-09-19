Olivia Dunne Shows Off Her Flexible Gymnastics Floor Skills in Viral New TikTok
Olivia Dunne’s gymnastics locker room shenanigans are back for the season, and we couldn’t be more excited to see what her fifth year with the team holds. The LSU athlete showed off her flexible floor routine in a new viral TikTok. She donned an oversized white Tigers crewneck, showing off her school spirit, and Nike Pro spandex shorts with the waistband rolled down once.
The two-time SI Swimsuit star began with her feet and arms on the floor and then slowly lifted her legs out wide and up straight into a handstand, before kicking her legs apart and one by one bringing them down to a splits position, hovering over the floor. The model, who made her debut with the franchise in Puerto Rico last year and traveled to Portugal for her feature in the 2024 magazine, performed the tricky, impressive move so effortlessly and with incredible control.
The New Jersey native’s long blonde locks were smooth and tossed up into a high ponytail. Dunne, who helped LSU secure the team’s first women’s gymnastics championship title earlier this spring, flaunted not only her impressive gymnastics skills but also her super toned, muscular figure. Watch the video here.
“this was hard #gymnastics #lsu #fyp,” she captioned the video that she shared with her 8.1 million TikTok followers. The content creator, who has 5.3 million followers on Instagram, is the highest-paid female college athlete in the country. She discusses more about how the NCAA’s name, image and likeness (NIL) rule change in 2021 altered her life in Prime Video’s new documentary, The Money Game.