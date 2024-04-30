Olivia Dunne Sports Hot Pink Jumpsuit to Celebrate LSU Gymnastics NCAA Title
The LSU Gymnastics team made program history with its first NCAA championship, outscoring Florida, California and Utah in the finals to take home the title last week. The No. 2-seeded Tigers went on a 24-meet win streak to end the outstanding season.
The team gathered to celebrate their victory Monday night. Together, the Tigers attended the 2023-24 MIKEY Awards, the annual awards ceremony for all LSU athletes. The team donned their most glamorous outfits tor their appearances on the gold carpet.
Among them was senior Olivia Dunne, whose college career came to an end with the title win. The 21-year-old stepped out in style for the awards ceremony, sporting a hot pink one-shoulder jumpsuit, which she paired with clear heels and simple silver jewelry.
“The champs stepped out on the gold carpet tonight,” the LSU Gymnastics account wrote in the caption of its post from the evening. In one of the slides, Dunne posed alongside her teammate, junior KJ Johnson.
It’s far from the first time that the star gymnast has stunned us with her red carpet style. The athlete has a penchant for dressing well for big events, and Monday night was no exception.
Though the senior will be graduating from LSU in a couple months, we have no doubt that this season will stick with her for a long time to come. After all, the Tigers etched themselves in the history books with their winning performance this spring.