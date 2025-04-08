Olivia Dunne Is Sweet as Ever in Pink Workout Set, Launches Cotton Candy Energy Drink
Olivia Dunne’s favorite childhood treat just got an active energy upgrade. Today, the LSU gymnast and social media superstar launches her signature Cotton Candy flavor with Accelerator Active Energy, the performance drink brand she joined as an ambassador in 2023. The delicious, youthful new drop pays homage to the athlete’s go-to childhood snack and blends her love of all things bold, nostalgic and high-impact into one pastel-toned power move.
“Sweet as cotton candy;)🍬 so excited my signature @drinkaccelerator flavor is out now!” the three-time SI Swimsuit model captioned a dreamy Instagram post today, announcing the news to her 5.3 million followers.
In the cover snap, the 22-year-old leaned against a table topped with fluffy pink clouds and three cans of her new flavor, set against a digitally enhanced sky of sparkling stars and cotton candy-colored clouds. In the second image, she holds a puff of real blue cotton candy up to her lips with a playful smile, perfectly matching the aesthetic down to her Barbie-pink manicure.
Her glam was just as sweet: feathered brows, wispy lashes, rosy blush and a soft pink lip paired with loose, glossy waves for a fresh, glowing finish. Dunne wore a coordinating pink workout set from Vuori, the premium activewear brand she’s long repped as a campaign star and organic fan, bringing her signature style and sense of branding full circle.
“awwwww,” Olivia Ponton commented.
“BEEN WAITING FOR THIS,” Sierra Ballard chimed
“YUMMM,” Hannah White added.
“COTTON CANDY?! YOURE KIDDING?!😮😍,” Gabu Gibson exclaimed.
It’s giving Katy Perry album cover 💁🏼♀️,” Anu Padurario pointed out, referencing the pop star’s Teenage Dream cover art.
Dunne first joined Accelerator’s stacked athlete lineup in 2023 alongside other sports icons. “What really attracted me to Accelerator at first was the loaded roster of top-tier athletes that use this and drink it,” she said at the time. “Aaron Judge, Travis Kelce—they all use it and they’re obviously amazing athletes.”
The New Jersey native isn’t just one of the brand’s standout faces—she now has her very own flavor, available at Amazon and Rouses Supermarkets in Louisiana. It’s a sugary-sweet launch highlighting the content creator’s growing influence and her ability to stand out in a saturated energy space, making it pink, powerful and unmistakably her.
This exciting new venture comes as no surprise. As the highest-paid female NCAA athlete, Dunne is a trailblazer in the NIL space, leveraging her platform while empowering other young women to do the same through her Livvy Fund.