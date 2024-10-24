Olivia Munn Bares Mastectomy Scars in New Skims Campaign
Skims tapped actress Olivia Munn for the shapewear and clothing brand’s latest campaign, and it was an extra special and significant partnership celebrating breast cancer awareness month this October.
The 44-year-old, a breast cancer survivor diagnosed with luminal B breast cancer in April 2023 who underwent a double mastectomy last year, bared her scars in the stunning and powerful new photo shoot. While on a segment with the Today show on Oct. 23, the Newsroom and X-Men: Apocalypse star revealed that the move wasn’t intentional, but rather something she decided to do with the Skims team while on set.
When she was approached to star in the latest bra promotional content, it was just as a model, rather than a breast cancer awareness advocate, but after having trouble concealing her scars with makeup, she decided to just embrace them and the team was totally on board with the idea.
“Knowing there are so many women that have these same scars as me, I know that so many of them feel the same way I felt about them for so long. And I hope that they see the Skims campaign,” Munn said. “Skims is so iconic and associated with beauty and sex appeal, and cancer really doesn’t have that same connotation. So I just really hope that other women who have gone through my same path feel a little better after seeing it.”
The company, owned and founded by reality TV star and mom of four Kim Kardashian, will also be donating 10% of all bra sale profits from Oct. 23 through the end of the month to the nonprofit Susan G. Komen. The mom of two, who shares her kids Malcolm and Méi June with husband John Mulaney, encourages all women to go to the doctor, understand their levels of risk and never be afraid to advocate for themselves.
“Every mark life has left behind on my body is proof of how hard I fought. I hope other women who have been self-conscious about their scars see these photos and feel all the love I’m sending,” Munn candidly shared in an Instagram post. “It’s really meaningful to be part of an initiative that supports research and helps countless individuals impacted by breast cancer.”
According to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, one in eight women will develop breast cancer in their lifetimes. Aside from skin cancer, breast cancer is the most common skin cancer among women. For more information and ways to support, click here.