Olivia Ponton Strips Down for New Winter Ski-Themed Underwear Campaign
She may be posing for Victoria’s Secret PINK’s latest winter campaign, but Olivia Ponton is certainly bringing the heat. The 22-year-old New York-based model dropped a series of images on Instagram on Friday, Nov. 8, in which she modeled the brand’s latest undergarments for winter.
In the first snap, the two-time SI Swimsuit model posed on a pair of skis with a green and white Après-ski sweater on her upper half. She accessorized with a pair of ski goggles atop her head and wore white mittens on her hands, while Ponton went pantsless to show off VS Pink’s latest seasonal undies: a strappy green thong.
The following slide depicted Ponton flying down the imaginary slopes, and featured the model in a pair of red hip-hugger panties. She posed alongside fellow models Jordan Leftwich and Isabella Carr in another snap, and also modeled a bright purple bra alongside Carr. Ponton’s post included a few behind the scenes looks, including pics on the monitor during the shoot and the model testing out a pair of furry booties.
“@vspink winter❄️🏔️🎿,” the Florida native wrote in her caption. She also credited the creative team in her post, including photographer Guy Aroch, fashion director Stella Greenspan, hairstylist Jenny Kim and makeup artist Emi Kaneko.
Plenty of Ponton’s 2.9 million followers chimed in to the comments section to hype the model up on her latest campaign.
“AHHHHH OLIVIA,” one person exclaimed.
“real life Barbie,” Carr added.
“omg these are amazing,” someone else cheered.
“My jaw dropped 😍😍,” a follower noted.
“u sleigh,” another quipped.
“i am obsessed,” an additional user applauded.
Ponton has worked with Victoria’s Secret PINK on numerous occasions and even hosted exclusive interviews with brand models behind the scenes and on the pink carpet during the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in October. In addition to her work with the brand, she has modeled for major companies like SKIMS, Juicy Couture, Frankies Bikinis, Steve Madden and Ralph Lauren.
In an interview with Galore magazine last December, Ponton stated that her work with SI Swimsuit kickstarted her confidence to collaborate with some of her dream brands.
“At [18], it gave me the confidence boost to chase what I wanted and that is really what catapulted the start of my career,” she told the outlet. “Shooting with their team has given me the confidence to chase my dreams. I am so thankful to be a part of the Sports Illustrated [Swimsuit] family!”