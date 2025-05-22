Olympian Nelly Korda Shares a Peek Inside Her Cell Phone
While on the SI Swimsuit set at The Boca Raton, LPGA pro Nelly Korda not only posed for some breathtaking images in the sand—she also offered up the chance to take a peek inside her cell phone.
And while she didn’t reveal the most ridiculous name she has stored in her phone (starting that her friends would not be happy with her if she shared them), Korda showed off her cell phone background for the camera, provided a glimpse at the last photo she took and more.
Korda’s lock screen photo
“This is my home screen,” Korda said while showcasing a black-and-white pic of a lion. “They’re such beautiful animals. I’ve just always been obsessed with them, and I’m a Leo, so, little tie in.”
The most recent photo in her camera roll
At the time, the last pic Korda had snapped was a photo of a box of Benadryl. “For little Grayson [Korda’s nephew] because he got stung by something,” she explained while on location in the Sunshine State.
The 26-year-old athlete has two siblings, Jessica and Sebastian, who are also professional athletes. The trio are incredibly close, and Korda occasionally shares sweet moments alongside her sister’s kiddo on Instagram.
Korda’s favorite emojis
If you ever find yourself texting with Korda, you’ll most likely receive the following emoji in a text back from the 2024 Rolex Player of the Year: ❤️🫶💯🙈.
“It’s like, so cute,” she said of the latter animal-themed emoji.
Her social media habits
Unsurprisingly, Korda doesn’t necessarily have the time to run her own social media accounts during the LPGA season.
“I go through waves,” she explained of her social media use. “When I’m competing and I’m getting ready, I actually have my social team do my social media for me. I’ve kind of stepped away from it a little bit more this year to kind of concentrate.”
However, when she’s not on the course, Korda does enjoy using social media for fun.
“When I have free time, especially something like today, it’s nice to connect with your friends,” she added. “With traveling so far and being away from home, [it’s a nice way of] kind of connecting with everyone.”
Following the release of the 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue, Korda and her team took to Instagram to express her gratitude over the feature while sharing her excitement over being featured “alongside so many fellow athletes and amazing women.”
One of 14 athletes featured in this year’s publication, Korda has an impressive 15 LPGA titles and an Olympic gold medal to her name. Find her full SI Swimsuit gallery from The Boca Raton here.