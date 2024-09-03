Olympic Soccer Player Abby Dahlkemper Was a Beautiful Vision in St. Lucia
Professional soccer player Abby Dahlkemper is making major career moves this month. Last week, the 31-year-old U.S. women’s national team star and Olympic bronze medalist announced that after three years with the San Diego Wave FC, she will be transferring to the NWSL’s newest expansion team, Bay FC.
“The opportunity to be a part of the Wave from the inaugural season has been a highlight for me in my career and [I am] so proud of what has been accomplished,” Dahlkemper shared of the change. “Since the announcement of Bay FC, I’ve dreamt of the opportunity to return to my hometown to play in front of my family and friends for the first time in my club career.”
The UCLA alumna, who was the third overall pick in the 2015 NWSL College Draft, was the first player ever signed to the Wave in 2021. She took a few breaks from playing over the past two seasons due to back injuries, but came back stronger than ever late last year.
In honor of the exciting new phase of Dahlkemper’s life, we’re throwing it back to her phenomenal SI Swimsuit feature in 2019. That same year, she and the USWNT made history by filing a class action lawsuit against the U.S. Soccer Federation demanding equal pay for the men’s and women’s teams.
The athlete traveled to the breathtaking beaches of St. Lucia for her photo shoot with Ben Watts. Below are six of our favorite pics from the marvelous feature.