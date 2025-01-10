Paige Spiranac’s Blue Eyes Dazzle in Sultry Tank Top Selfie While Reflecting on Last 10 Years
Paige Spiranac is the queen is activewear fashion and the sports content creator’s latest look only proves that. The 31-year-old former golf pro, who made her debut on the pages of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit in 2018 when traveling to Aruba for a stunning photo shoot with James Macari, continues to wow with her everyday ‘fits. From her flattering halter-neck and mini skirt sets on the green to her super sporty yet sexy tank top and shorts combos while at home, Spiranac never misses.
For her latest selfie, the anti-bullying advocate gave us our latest activewear inspo, channeling a very girl-next-door vibe while also absolutely dazzling her followers with her mesmerizing blue eyes. Wearing her hair in a high half-up-half-down ponytail with a baby pink scrunchie, she wore a low-cut yellow ribbed tank top and kept her glam on point with rosy cheeks, long eyelashes and a pink lip—her signature makeup style. Giving the camera a soft smile, Spiranac looked positively angelic as she urged fans to check out her latest YouTube video.
Over on YouTube, Spiranac rocked the same look, opening up to her fans about the past year and what she’s been reflecting on. She also looked ahead to the coming months and revealed her biggest goals for 2025. As for 2024, she admitted she wasn’t totally committed to the goals she set, feeling like she was “all talk.” That said, she was proud of herself for not only making her bed each day but also getting “pretty nasty at golf.”
Spiranac also noted that this July will mark a decade of her career as an influencer, which has been her full-time job after retiring from professional golf. She recalled sitting down with her parents about 10 years ago to try to figure out what her next step would be, totally unsure of what she should do. But everything changed when she was featured on the website Total Frat Move and articles started being written about her. From there, the rest is history, as she began receiving offers for media opportunities—but it wasn’t always smooth sailings.
The Colorado native, who returned to SI Swimsuit in 2024 to be featured as a brand legend for the magazine’s 60th anniversary, recalled feeling “alone” with “low self-esteem” a decade ago because the world of content creation in sports was so new. Of course, that’s all changed in the years since, and Spiranac expressed how thankful she was to her fans for sticking along through her journey and supporting her. She also shared how much she’s learned how important being “emotional” and “vulnerable” with her followers is.
Without naming names or getting into specifics, Spiranac went on to share some tea on what she’s learned about the industry and other content creators over the years.
As for 2025, Spiranac says she’d love to collaborate with more people and is considering showing off her other interests on her social media pages aside from just golf. Overall, she plans to push herself out of her comfort zone and try new things in the new year, along with getting more “physically fit,” all things we’re sure her fans would love to see.