Paige Spiranac Channels Iconic Red-Headed Cartoon Character for Perfect Halloween Costume
We’re not saying that Paige Spiranac won Halloween—but we’re definitely saying she’s up there as one of the best celebrity costumes we’ve seen thus far this year.
Who framed Paige Spiranac?
The 2018 SI Swimsuit model took to X (formerly Twitter) this morning to treat her fans to her latest Halloween look—and she’s a spitting image of the character. For the spooky holiday, Spiranac transformed into the ever-alluring Jessica Rabbit, the beloved character from the beloved 1988 film Who Framed Roger Rabbit?.
She chose the perfect red tone to embody Jessica Rabbit’s well-known hair color. The copper-toned auburn is neither too brassy nor too dim, a stellar shade we hope Spiranac tries again down the line. Another element that she absolutely slays in this costume is, of course, the sparkly red dress. It’s Jessica Rabbit’s staple, and her form-fitting number is as close as can be to the animated original.
There’s no denying that Jessica Rabbit’s makeup was always as sickening as she was. Hence why this celebrity made sure to follow suit. Spiranac’s soft-arched eyebrows are exceptional, as they match the ferocity of the cartoon character. The same could be said for her lip, especially considering that, compared to the familiar glossy red, matte is a neat touch.
From head to toe, the professional golfer is Jessica Rabbit-personified—so much so that if there were ever a live-action remake of the 1988 title, we’re certainly throwing Spiranac’s name in the ring.
Recreate Spiranac’s Halloween costume for a night out
Looking to replicate Jessica Rabbit’s sultry style and Spiranac’s confident aura for your next night out look? Try these pieces for a similar vibe!
