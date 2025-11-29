Paige Spiranac Reveals Stylish Photos Featured in Upcoming 2026 Wall Calendar
Paige Spiranac is ready for the new year and wants to make sure her fans are ready, too.
The popular golf influencer and two-time SI Swimsuit model—who debuted with the brand back in 2018 before returning in 2024 for the 60th Anniversary Issue and a special “Legends” photo shoot—took to X (formerly Twitter) this past week to announce that her yearly calendar would be returning in 2026. And of course, she made this announcement in her signature Spiranac style: with fabulous fashion, gorgeous glam and a little dose of self-referential humor.
12-months of marvelous looks
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
In the 12-photo spread, fans of the former professional golfer will enjoy a new pin-up-style snapshot of Spiranc to ring in each month. The photos featured throughout the year include an all-white fur ensemble for January, gorgeous swimsuit moments during the summer months, a fun costume look for October and many more.
In the snapshot shared alongside her announcement post—which, per her calendar, will be next November’s photo—Spiranac sported one of the most popular colors of this autumn, cocoa brown, in a fitted bodysuit with a delicate, feminine lace detailing around the neckline. She layered the look with a matching, cozy-looking flannel and went all-out with her dewy, glossy glam. Her blonde hair was left down in soft curls to tie the autumnal look together.
“Sorry for the tall grass in the way, I’m never touching fescue ever again,” Spiranac wrote in the tweet, directly referencing the unfortunate drama that went down during the recent Internet Invitational event.
You can see all the photos and purchase Spiranac’s 2026 calendar here.
Internet Invitational drama
According to Golf Digest, Spiranac faced “cheating allegations” from viewers after the finale episode of the Internet Invitational aired earlier this month. During the game, she was allegedly seen “tampering with fescue around the golf ball on the ninth hole,” with Spiranac stating at the time of the tournament that she was unaware of that rule. Earlier this week, Spiranac also opened up about the moment after she received a question about it during a Q&A, which she posted to her Instagram Stories.
“I haven’t really talked about it because there’s not much to say about it, honestly. I am painfully, painfully embarrassed that I did not know that rule, especially after the crappy comment I made to Francis about competitive golf—the irony is not lost on me,” she told her fans. “But I would never intentionally cheat. In all my years of playing golf, I have never been accused of cheating.”
Spiranac went on to reveal that she’d received an influx of “vile” hate comments—including “death threats”—after the episode aired. As a result, she took some time away from social media to focus on her mental health. Still, she returned this week with her head held high, posting her 2026 calendar announcement and the aforementioned tongue-in-cheek joke, which her fans, of course, loved.
Fan reactions
“The tall grass didn’t stand a chance. The shot looks amazing and the 2026 calendar is going to break records,” one fan wrote under her 2026 calendar announcement on X. “Already grabbed mine.”
“Love the calendar and the laugh—perfect combo!” Another exclaimed.
“Too funny. Good for you,” one follower applauded.
“Nice way to own the ‘scandal,’” another commenter noted. “I can’t believe how serious people are taking that; it’s YouTube golf lol.”
“Glad you’re having a laugh about it. Good. Glad you’re back!” One more concluded.