Paige Spiranac Reveals Stylish Photos Featured in Upcoming 2026 Wall Calendar

🚨👱🏻‍♀️🌾 #NEW: Paige Spiranac addresses the alleged cheating scandal at the Internet Invitational: “I would never intentionally cheat, in all of my years playing golf I have never been accused of cheating.”@PaigeSpiranac says she’s received more than 10K threats on her life. pic.twitter.com/QGp40tImfx