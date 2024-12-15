Paige Spiranac’s 7 Most-Liked Instagram Posts of 2024 We Can’t Stop Thinking About
Former professional golfer and current internet personality Paige Spiranac knows how to get people talking. From her slow-motion golf swing videos and golf tips to her beautiful selfies and stylish athletic-wear showoffs, it’s no surprise that her followers are constantly waiting for more content to enjoy. With a combined 5.6 million followers across Instagram and TikTok, she reaches a wide audience—and her postings never fail to excite.
The two-time SI Swimsuit model, who returned to the brand earlier this year for our special “Legends” photo shoot in Hollywood, Fla., shares her most exclusive content over on her Passes page, but that doesn’t mean her Instagram followers are missing out on everything. As we look back at 2024 so far, we’re reflecting on the brand model’s biggest moments—and we’d be remiss if we didn’t pay tribute to Spiranac’s most popular content. Without further ado, let’s reflect on the 31-year-old Colorado native’s most-liked IG posts of the year. Fair warning: they’re all absolutely gorgeous.
A relatable queen
- Posted April 2
- 220,053 likes
Spiranac left little to the imagination when creating a humorous reel earlier this year, poking fun at herself and her tendency to run late. We can all relate, right? Wearing a simple yet classic black bra and panties set, she ran through her room taking off her robe as she rushed to get ready. “Tee time at 7:30. Me at 7:15,” she wrote over the clip. She then ran through the room and changed into her golf ‘fit, consisting of a sweet and feminine white and green set. We can always count on Spiranac to bring style to the green.
“POV I just sent the ‘on my way’ text lol,” she wrote in her caption.
A vision at the Kentucky Derby
- Posted May 5
- 181,907 likes
We’re used to seeing Spiranac’s sporty style on the green, but she proved she’s a style icon off the golf course this spring, too. She attended the Kentucky Derby in May and dressed up to match the iconic event. Rocking a form-fitting pink floral gown featuring a sophisticated bra-cup top, Spiranac completed her look with a big derby hat and stunning glam. “Kentucky is a special place⛳️🐎 From playing Valhalla to the Derby! Where should I go next?“ Spiranac asked her followers in her caption.
A day in the life
- Posted June 14
- 151,393 likes
Fans loved another one of Spiranac’s reels this year, this time giving her followers a glimpse into a typical day for her watching golf. Keeping it casual and comfy, Spiranac wore a gray cotton halter top, her loose waves down and tousled and blue ribbed short shorts. The funny video showed her entertained while watching TV, bored and then frustrated—proving you feel all the feels when watching the sport you love. She also took the time to practice her swing on camera. “All of us during major championship weeks #golf,” Spiranac added in her caption.
“Ur just so hot,” SI Swimsuit rookie Berkleigh Wright commented.
She can do it all
- Posted June 5
- 143,665 likes
Proving she’s a vision in every aspect of her life, Spiranac channeled her various moods through three different types of clothing in a reel earlier this year. First posing in a baby blue string micro-bikini, Spiranac then switched to her life on the green, wearing a white athletic-wear mini dress featuring a halter zip-up top and plunging neckline. Her final look was business-chic, seeing her rock a lilac power suit and white plunging vest. “👙⛳️👩🏼💼,” she wrote in her caption, perfectly capturing each look.
“Pick. Your. Player!!!!! 🙌🙌🙌🙌,” SI Swimsuit editor in chief MJ Day commented.
A sporty icon
- Posted Sept. 4
- 140,737 likes
Spiranac’s followers absolutely live for her slow-motion golf swing videos so it’s no wonder one ended up in her top posts of the year. Over the summer, the internet personality took to the green in an incredibly fashionable athletic-wear ‘fit. This time, she went full monochrome with a white high-neck crop top from Alo and a white high-waisted pleated mini skirt to match. She wore her hair in a high bubble ponytail featuring a pink scrunchie. Of course, her swing is great—but I’m also so distracted by her fabulous look.
“🥰⛳️☀️,” she wrote in her caption.
An exciting announcement
- Posted July 3
- 139,458 likes
Spiranac’s biggest fans know they can access all of her exclusive photos on her Passes account, and it’s not surprising that she nearly broke the internet when she announced she had joined the site. This summer, she took to Instagram to share a series of four gorgeous selfies out on the green, owning the course in a gray halter top and white pleated mini skirt. “After lots of hard work I’m happy to announce I’ve joined Passes.com! As a lot of you know I had my own subscription site OnlyPaige but wanted to add in more features to enhance the user experience and found that Passes had everything I wanted and more,” she informed her followers, who were very excited to hear the news.
An absolute snow angel
- Posted Nov. 30
- 129,565 likes
Last but certainly not least comes an Instagram post Spiranac just shared at the start of the month that we totally fan-girled over. For her “25 days of holiday outfits” series, which she’s hosting on Passes, the Colorado native gave her IG followers a tease of what’s to come wearing nothing but lingerie and a winter hat in the snow. The photos are absolutely serene, seeing Spiranac decked out in black complete with dramatic glam. “Can’t play golf in the snow so I thought the next logical thing to do was go out in a bikini!” she wrote in her caption.
We told you; Spiranac knows how to make an impression. Follow her on Instagram here.