Paige Spiranac Scores New Partnership to Host Sports and Casino-Themed Shows
Former professional golfer-turned-social media sensation Paige Spiranac has just secured a major partnership with SportsGrid, a streaming network for live sports betting coverage. Under the multi-year deal, the SI Swimsuit legend, who posed for the 2018 issue and returned to the fold in this year‘s special 60th-anniversary issue, will spearhead exclusive, original casino-themed content, expanding SportsGrid’s programming into new territory.
The 31-year-old’s unique blend of sports insight, gaming enthusiasm, large fanbase and on-and-off-camera charisma make her the perfect candidate for an opportunity like this. As Jeremy Stein co-founder and CEO of SportsGrid described it, her presence will be a “game-changer.”
Spiranac will work alongside Emmy Award-winning Executive Producer Scott Lasky with the hope of creating a lineup of engaging and dynamic content that resonates with a wide fan base.
The new programming, set to air across all SportsGrid platforms, will provide audiences with 24/7 access to the Colorado native’s signature analytic skills and entertainment.
“I’m thrilled to join SportsGrid and dive into the world of sports gaming with a network that’s truly pushing boundaries in sports and casino entertainment,” Spiranac said in a press release. “Creating unique, interactive content for fans who share my passion for gaming is something I’m incredibly excited about. Together with SportsGrid, I look forward to bringing a fresh perspective and delivering the fun, engaging experiences that fans expect and deserve.”
The content creator, who has racked up 6.6 million followers across Instagram, TikTok and X, is paving the way for female athletes and internet personalities in the world of sports. She’s also a prominent figure on the subscription-based platform Passes, where she offers exclusive instructional golf videos, fitness content, DM opportunities and never-before-seen photos and videos.
She has previously landed multiple high-profile endorsements like with Cleveland Golf and PGA Tour Superstore. Today, she is an ambassador for Garage Beer, X-Golf, Karma Tequila and PointsBet USA, the host of the podcast Playing a Round with Paige and the author of children’s book Hattie Goes Golfing.
Though Spiranac retired from the sport in 2019, she still plays on a recreational level and is always sharing her best golf tips and tricks online. She also uses her platform to speak out against cyberbullying and encourage and uplift other women to take advantage of modern social media.
“The most important thing [for me and my career] is seeing growth in the next generation,” she told SI Swimsuit.