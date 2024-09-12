Paige Spiranac’s Net Worth in 2024: The Golfer and Social Media Sensation Is a Trailblazer for Female Athletes
With SI Swimsuit’s Net Worth Series: Empowering Equal Pay, our goal is to shine a light on incredible athletes while examining income disparities and promoting equal pay across industries.
Former professional golfer Paige Spiranac has been a trailblazer for women in sports everywhere for the past several years. From changing the narrative on what female athletes are “expected” to wear, to using social media to her advantage, the SI Swimsuit legend, who traveled to Aruba with the brand in 2018, is no stranger to online criticism.
However, she perseveres constantly and uses her platform to encourage and uplift other women to do the same. In fact, she is the most-followed female golfer on Instagram with 4 million fans and counting.
“The most important thing [for me and my career] is seeing growth in the next generation,” Spiranac said earlier this year of her legacy. “And so when I first started doing this, social media was still fairly new and there was no building really a brand online, it was just a traditional [career] path. And so I didn’t really know what I wanted out of this. But then to see someone like Livvy [Dunne] be even more successful and be able to capitalize at even a younger age, it just shows that it’s moving in the right direction for women, for women in sports. And it’s been really cool to see her growth and her development and the rest of her career [unfold] because I know she’s going to be unstoppable.”
How did Paige Spiranac get her start?
As a girl, Spiranac loved gymnastics and hoped to pursue the sport at a competitive level. After suffering from a twice-broken kneecap at the age of 12, she decided to try golf instead.
Spiranac competed in Colorado’s junior golf circuit and the 2010 CWGA Junior Stroke Play. She was quickly named to the top-20 world junior players and became a two-time West Region Player of the Year, as well as a first-team All American as a Future Collegians World Tour Member.
Paige Spiranac’s college career
Spiranac was recruited by the University of Arizona and given a scholarship to attend the school. During her freshman year, the 2011-12 season, she competed in multiple tournaments.
The following year, she transferred to San Diego State and played Division I golf for the Aztecs, helping to secure the first Mountain West Conference Championship title in program history.
After graduating, she made her professional debut at the Cacus Tournament in May 2016 and was victorious over the top-ranked amateur female golfer at the time, Hannah O’Sullivan. A few months later, she finished second at the Walnut Creek Tour in Texas, and competed in the Scottish Open in the Ladies’ European Tour. Spiranac ended the season with a little over $8,000 in earnings. She also made her LPGA Qualifying Tournament debut, but unfortunately did not earn a card to play in the circuit.
Although Spiranac hasn’t played or competed on the professional level since then, she continues to play for pleasure and regularly shares her golf tips, tricks and behind the scenes content on social media.
Paige Spiranac endorsement deals and brand partners
Spiranac has secured multiple high-profile endorsements, including partnerships with Cleveland Golf and PGA Tour Superstore. She is currently an ambassador for Garage Beer, X-Golf, Karma Tequila and PointsBet USA.
Paige Spiranac net worth
As of 2024, Spiranac’s net worth is estimated to be around $3 million. This impressive figure is a result of her diverse income streams, including social media earnings, endorsement deals, her podcast, Playing a Round with Paige, and various media appearances. Spiranac’s ability to turn her golfing background into a multifaceted career has been key to her financial success. Her net worth continues to grow as she expands her brand and ventures into new opportunities.
Paige Spiranac social media
As someone with around 10 million followers across platforms, a bulk of Spiranac’s income comes from post earning and creator funds. Her sponsored Instagram posts can range from $35,400 to $47,800 per post, depending on the engagement and specific brands’ budgets. She’s quite active on Passes, and from sharing useful golf information to promoting products, she can earn between $500,000 and $1 million annually from regular social media partnerships.
Spiranac also makes appearances at various events and generates some revenue from merchandise like clothing, golf accessories, calendars and her children’s book, Hattie Goes Golfing.
Paige Spiranac’s net worth compared to other golfers
Compared to other golf content creators, Spiranac stands out for her significant social media following and successful brand partnerships.
While other golf creators like YouTubers Rick Shiels ($1.74 million net worth) and Peter Finch ($374,000 net worth) also have strong followings and endorsement deals, Spiranac’s unique combination of golf expertise, fitness content and engaging personality has allowed her to achieve a higher net worth. Her estimated net worth of $3 million places her among the top golf influencers, demonstrating the lucrative potential of combining sports expertise with savvy social media use.