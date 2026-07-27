Here’s Why Paige Spiranac’s Sweet Birthday Message to Her Mom Is Going Viral

Paige Spiranac took to social media on Saturday, July 25, to wish her mother, Annette, a happy birthday—and her sweet message quickly went viral.

In a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), the SI Swimsuit legend shared a cute photo of herself with her mom as the two grinned for the camera while arm in arm. Spiranac wore a bright and beautiful ankle-length yellow dress paired with pastel purple heels, while Annette opted for a classic black dress and a pair of close-toed pumps. Both mother and daughter wore their blonde locks down in sleek blowouts and showcased similar smiles.

“It’s my mom’s birthday today! Everyone wish her a happy birthday💕,” Spiranac wrote in her caption. Meanwhile, plenty of the content creator and former professional golfer’s 1.1 million followers on the platform chimed into the comments section with a common observation: the mother-daughter duo look strikingly similar.

It’s my mom’s birthday today! Everyone wish her a happy birthday💕 pic.twitter.com/ooFi2vZG1A — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) July 25, 2026

“Happy birthday to her! What a stunning duo you both are,” one fan wrote.

“Mother? I thought that was your sister,” another comment read. “Happy Birthday Paige’s Mom!”

“Wow. Apple didn’t fall far from the tree,” someone else added.

“Happy birthday to the best camera(wo)man in the business,” one follower wished.

As many of Spiranac’s fans may know, the Colorado native’s mom often snaps her daughter’s photos for her social media channels, and has even photographed several of Spiranac’s annual calendars in the past. And while the two-time SI Swimsuit model’s 2026 calendar was photographed by Dave Morett, her mom was still heavily involved in the creative process.

“She helped come up with the themes and the outfits and she was wrapping boxes for [the] December [props] and she was highly involved and it’s a really fun thing that we get to do together,” Spiranac told us last December. “ I know people probably laugh at this, but it’s really like a big bonding moment that I get to get with my mom every year and something that we both look forward to.”

While this year’s wall calendar features different themes for each month, Spiranac’s 2025 project was car themed (and created in collaboration with Barrett-Jackson and photographer Brad Olson). Meanwhile, her bikini calendars in 2024 and 2023 were both solely photographed by Annette.

“I don’t think people give modeling enough credit for how hard [it is] and what goes into all these shoots and finding different poses and how sore I am after these shoots,” Spiranac said in 2023 when discussing the work that goes into her calendar. “It’s actually very strenuous on your body because you are in these positions and you’re kind of twisting and posing and sucking in and flexing and like doing all these things to try to make yourself look a certain way in front of the camera.”

Here’s to more mother-daughter projects between Paige and Annette moving forward!

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