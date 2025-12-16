Paige Spiranac Reveals Her Favorite 2026 Calendar Photo—and It’s Inspired by a Blink-182 Album Cover
Paige Spiranac’s annual calendar is a treat fans look forward to all year long, and the content creator’s 2026 project is better than ever.
While past years have featured a consistent theme throughout (cars in 2025, bikinis in 2024 and Western gear in 2023), Spiranac’s 2026 calendar includes a different theme every month. For example, a fur hat for January, balloons in honor of her March birthday and a patriotic bikini offset by fireworks for July. Spiranac says that of the 12 brand-new photos that make up the 2026 calendar, the month of October is by far her favorite.
“ We recreated the Blink-182 nurse album cover [1999’s Enema of the State], and that’s something that I wanted to do for a while, but it was a big idea to do perfect,” Spiranac tells SI Swimsuit. “And it was just the right time with a great photographer and a great crew that I felt like we could really pull it off and it could look awesome. I think it looks almost identical to the album cover and I think we nailed it, which was really exciting. That’s been, I think, everyone’s favorite so far for the people who have received the calendar. They’re really excited about that one.”
The SI Swimsuit legend was photographed by Dave Morett in a New York City studio for the calendar, which was shot over the course of two days. And while Spiranac’s mother, Annette, photographed two of her daughter’s previous calendars, she stepped away from being behind the lens and was involved in different ways this year.
“ She helped come up with the themes and the outfits and she was wrapping boxes for [the] December [props] and she was highly involved and it’s a really fun thing that we get to do together,” Spiranac shares. “ I know people probably laugh at this, but it’s really like a big bonding moment that I get to get with my mom every year and something that we both look forward to.”
How Spiranac draws inspiration from SI Swimsuit
The former professional golfer, who was first photographed for the SI Swimsuit Issue in Aruba in 2018 and again in 2024 for the brand’s 60th anniversary, says she draws inspiration from the brand’s prior photo shoots when it comes time to pose for her annual calendar.
“ I always look back on SI [Swimsuit] shoots from the past, and that’s actually where I got my inspiration for the very first calendar that I did,” she says of the 2023 project that started it all. “That kind of Western look, it’s something that I feel like SI [Swimsuit] has done really, really well. And so I’ve always pulled past shoots or past looks and have tried to draw inspiration from all the SI [Swimsuit] models because I just feel like SI Swim does the sexy, cool photo shoot really well ... It’s something that I always draw inspiration from, whether it’s just my everyday photos that I do or for the calendar.”
Looking ahead to the 2027 calendar
Spiranac is always hustling, and the Colorado native already has a plan for next year’s calendar in mind: honoring the iconic women who have inspired her along the way, both personally and professionally.
“ I’ve always had this idea to do like an icon bombshell type [calendar], like recreating all of the most iconic bombshells in history,” Spiranac explains. “So it’s like a Marilyn [Monroe] look, the Farrah Fawcett look.”
And while Spiranac initially wanted to bring her concept to life for her 2026 calendar, it turned out to be a bit too big of an undertaking that required more time and planning to execute properly.
“It’s a big task because obviously I want to do them all so well ... So I think we’re gonna start now to prepare for 2027,” she says. “I just love recreating all these iconic looks of these women who are so sexy and powerful and iconic. I just feel like it would be such a special calendar and people who I’ve tried to take inspiration from even within my own life and my own career, that I think it’s gonna be a really special calendar.”
Spiranac’s 2026 wall calendar can be purchased on her official site for $34. While limited-edition signed copies are now sold out, a two-pack calendar bundle is still available for $45.