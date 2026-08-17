Taylor Swift’s Pretty Purple Night Out Look Totally Twinned With These SI Swimsuit Styles

Last week, Taylor Swift caused quite the stir when she was spotted out and about for the first time after her Madison Square Garden wedding in July. As reported by multiple outlets, the record-breaking Grammy Award winner was photographed in London sporting a stunning lavender look, and—to the surprise of many fans—a new haircut.

Per Page Six, the singer enjoyed her recent “girls’ night out” in a sweet light purple mini dress by Delphine with a tank-style top and metallic floral details. Swift accessorized the summer-friendly look further with sparkling jewelry and a coordinating crystal-covered shoulder bag by Christian Louboutin. As stated above, she also rocked a long bob hairstyle complete with her signature swooped fringed bangs. Needless to say, the entire look had fans in a frenzy, excited to see their favorite newlywed on their social media feeds once more.

Still, while they’re no denying Swift’s hair is obsession-worthy (we’re already hiding the scissors from ourselves), the cool-toned purple look she sported couldn’t help but catch our eyes. The underrated shade totally channeled the vibes of her Midnights hit “Lavender Haze,” and quickly reminded fashion fans that pastels aren’t just for spring anymore. In fact, purple in general is a fabulous option specifically for swimwear, and is all but guaranteed to make you stand out on the shoreline thanks to its radiant, royal hue.

Need a little inspiration on how to incorporate purple into your next seaside look? SI Swimsuit’s got you covered! We’ve gone back through the SI Swimsuit archives to pull out just a few of our favorite purple beach-ready beauties from over the years that totally embrace the same pretty purple energy as Swift’s night out fashion. Scroll on to see more!

See how SI Swimsuit models style pretty purple looks

Tiffany Haddish was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Dolce and Gabbana. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

When it comes to one-pieces, it doesn’t get more luxurious than this breathtaking look Tiffany Haddish rocked for her SI Swimsuit debut. The deep jewel tone of her Dolce & Gabbana swimsuit popped against the sparkling waters of Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico, making for a memorable moment from the 2026 cover model.

Natalie Mariduena was photographed by James Macari in Hollywood, Fla. Swimsuit by Oseree. Earrings by Lili Claspe. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Looking for something with a similar sparkle to Swift’s mini dress? The two-piece Natalie Mariduena wore for her 2021 debut in Hollywood, Fla., definitely fits the bill. Designed by fan-favorite swimwear brand Oseree, the shimmering set was pure purple perfection, leaving the model looking like an amethyst on the warm sand.

Ashley Callingbull was photographed by Yu Tsai in Dominican Republic. Swimsuit by INDAH. | Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

And we can’t talk about standout SI Swimsuit lavender moments without thinking back to Ashley Callingbull’s pastel bikini by INDAH. Featuring some seriously sultry cutouts and a dreamy cool tone, the striking style was one of our favorites from the model’s unforgettable 2022 Dominican Republic shoot.

Jasmine Sanders | Ivan Apfel/Getty Images

Finally, SI Swimsuit staple Jasmine Sanders channeled Versace mansion energy at the 2026 SI Swimsuit Show in May when she strutted down the Miami catwalk during Swim Week in this satin purple two-piece by L'ANIMAL. And if you missed all the must-see action from this year's catwalk, you can watch the full 2026 SI Swimsuit Show on Hulu and Disney+.

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