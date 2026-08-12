We’re Celebrating Olympian Ilona Maher’s 30th Birthday With 30 SI Swimsuit Photos

Happy 30th birthday, Ilona Maher! The content creator and rugby player is celebrating a big milestone today, Wednesday, Aug. 12, and in honor of the occasion, we’re throwing it back to some of her best SI Swimsuit moments over the last several years.

Maher first joined the SI Swimsuit family in 2024, when she was photographed by Ben Watts for the cover of the September digital issue in Bellport, N.Y. That same year, the rugby sevens athlete and her teammates brought home a bronze medal during the Paris Olympics.

The Vermont native has posed for each print annual print issue since, traveling to Bermuda with Ben Watts in 2025 and Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico for the 2026 magazine, where she posed for James Macari. Outside of her work with the brand’s print and digital issues, Maher has also walked the SI Swimsuit Runway Show during Swim Week two years in a row.

In addition to being a two-time Olympian, Maher was a runner-up on Season 34 of Dancing With the Stars, and she cohosts the House of Maher podcast alongside her sisters, Adrianna and Olivia. She is also a content creator who regularly posts photos and videos that encourage other women to love the skin they’re in.

Over the years, Maher has built a massive following of more than 10 million followers across TikTok and Instagram, where fans often applaud her for sharing her candid takes on everything from weight training to body image issues. And they are always there to hype her up. When Maher posted a carousel of her 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue pics to Instagram in May, the comments section was quickly flooded with praise. “Real life Athena truly ✨✨✨✨,” one fan wrote, while someone else added, “ATE ATE ATE NO CRUMBS.”

During her digital cover shoot with SI Swimsuit two years ago, Maher opened up about the journey to loving her body, and how sports allowed her to focus on what her body can do for her rather than what it looks like. “I was always like, you know, called masculine or whatever,” she said at the time. “But I never felt that way ... I love that [rugby] showed me what I can do. It showed me how capable my body is and it's not just like a tool to be looked at and objectified.”

Below, we’re honoring Maher’s 30th birthday with 30 of our favorite SI Swimsuit photos to date. Enjoy!

Ilona Maher was photographed by Ben Watts in Bellport, New York. Swimsuit by Monday Swimwear. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Ilona Maher was photographed by Ben Watts in Bellport, New York. Swimsuit by Mare Perpetua. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Ilona Maher was photographed by Ben Watts in Bellport, New York. Swimsuit by Eres. Necklace is custom by Brent Neale. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Ilona Maher was photographed by Ben Watts in Bellport, New York. Swimsuit by Eres. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Ilona Maher was photographed by Ben Watts in Bellport, New York. Swimsuit by ALAÏA. / Ben Watts | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Ilona Maher was photographed by Ben Watts in Bellport, New York. Bottoms by Miu Miu. Jacket by Miu Miu. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Ilona Maher was photographed by Ben Watts in Bellport, New York. Swimsuit by Haus of Pink Lemonaid. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Ilona Maher was photographed by Ben Watts in Bellport, New York. Bottoms by Miu Miu. Jacket by Miu Miu. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Ilona Maher was photographed by Ben Watts in Bellport, New York. Swimsuit by Haus of Pink Lemonaid. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Ilona Maher was photographed by Ben Watts in Bellport, New York. Swimsuit by Myra Swim. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Ilona Maher was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Swimsuit by ALT Swim. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Ilona Maher was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Swimsuit by Tropic of C. Dress by Cotton On. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Ilona Maher was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Swimsuit by Tropic of C. Sunglasses by Bonnie Clyde. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Ilona Maher was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Swimsuit by Tropic of C. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Ilona Maher was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Swimsuit by TRUSSO SWIM. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Ilona Maher was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Swimsuit by ALT Swim. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Ilona Maher was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Swimsuit by Norma Kamali. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Ilona Maher was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Swimsuit by Tropic of C. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Ilona Maher was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Swimsuit by Tropic of C. Sunglasses by Bonnie Clyde. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Ilona Maher was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Swimsuit by Tropic of C. Shirt by MADEWORN. Sunglasses by Bonnie Clyde. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Ilona Maher was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Palondré The Label. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Ilona Maher was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Heidi Fish Swimwear. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Ilona Maher was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Lybethras Swimwear. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Ilona Maher was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by bond-eye Australia. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Ilona Maher was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Ilona Maher was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Lybethras Swimwear. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Ilona Maher was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Palondré The Label. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Ilona Maher was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by SAME. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Ilona Maher was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Ilona Maher was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Frankies Bikinis. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

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