Paige Spiranac Turns Up the Heat for March Madness in Hot Pink Micro Shorts

March Madness is upon us, and yesterday, Paige Spiranac took some time to check in with her followers to see how their brackets are holding up thus far.

The content creator and SI Swimsuit legend took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) on the morning of Friday, March 20 with a question for her fans. “How’s your bracket doing?” Spiranac inquired in her caption.

In the accompanying snapshot, Spiranac wore a white bra top with criss-cross straps on the back, which she paired with high-waisted hot pink micro shorts. The 32-year-old Colorado native held a basketball in one hand against her thigh as she peered over her shoulder into the camera lens. Spiranac’s blonde locks were styled high in a perky ponytail atop her head.

Though Spiranac is known for her content on the green, she’s also an avid college basketball fan and has often expressed her enthusiasm for March Madness in particular. And whenever she shares content from a round of golf on social media, Spiranac is almost always sporting her trademark athleisure. Below, take a look at a few more pink and white athleisure looks from the model and content creator.

More pink and white athleisure moments from Spiranac

On Tuesday, March 17, rather than celebrating St. Patrick’s Day in green, Spiranac shared an Instagram reel in which she wore hot pink on the golf course. Clad in a plunging bra top with a halter neck and a matching mini skirt, she swung her club and then playfully twirled a pigtail for the camera.

“I like that pink,” a follower noted of her bright, springtime ensemble.

Earlier this month, Spiranac opted for a monochromatic moment in all white while golfing. She wore a high-neck white Alo Yoga tank top, which she paired with a pleated mini skirt on her lower half. This time, she wore her hair in a bubble ponytail.

“LOVE the outfit!! ⛳️🎉,” one of Spiranac’s four million Instagram followers praised.

“Stunning as always,” someone else added.

“Cute outfit!! 🔥🔥,” one more follower cheered.

A collared, zip-up white crop top worn with leggings was Spiranac’s outfit of the day for an early January session on the green, which she accented with a hot pink golf glove.

Let me help you with your golf game - https://t.co/xGe8owC70m pic.twitter.com/P68FmbQ3g8 — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) June 4, 2025

Last summer, Spiranac hit the links in another all white ensemble, once again paired with her hot pink golf glove. Her long sleeved zip-up top was styled with matching leggings for another monochromatic athleisure ’fit.