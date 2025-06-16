Paige Spiranac Mesmerizes in Zip-Up Crop Top, Shares ‘Unpopular Opinion’ on Rory McIlroy
SI Swimsuit Legend and golf influencer Paige Spiranac has been sharing her opinions on the U.S. Open as the tournament unfolded from June 12 to June 15 in Pennsylvania. The former golf pro, who decided to pursue content creation full-time about a decade ago, has been keeping active on social media with her latest golf takes and tips, as well as her fashionable looks and new job at the Grass League.
The Colorado native, 32, continued to live-tweet the U.S. Open over the weekend, which ended in a win for J.J. Spaun. In addition to congratulating the American golfer on X, Spiranac also shared comments about Northern Irish player Rory McIlroy, who finished at T19.
Kicking off the weekend early on June 13, Spiranac flaunted her stunning eyes with a particularly gorgeous glam look, letting her long blonde hair fall down her shoulders in loose waves. With a bright inner-eye corner and a glossy pink lip, she rocked a simple yet effective style for the selfie. Rocking an ensemble that’s pretty unique to her usual wardrobe of activewear, she wore a sultry blue denim zip-up crop-top, which was incredibly flattering.
See Spiranac’s denim selfie here.
On Sunday, Spiranac then came to McIlroy’s defense twice, once when he spoke out about declining media interviews, and another when he threw his golf club—but then caught it—out of frustration. For the two-time SI Swimsuit model, who made her debut in the magazine with a fabulous 2018 photo shoot in Aruba, she takes the understanding route, pointing out why viewers shouldn’t be too hard on the pro golfer.
“Might be an unpopular opinion here but he doesn’t have to talk to the media if he doesn’t want to,” she wrote on X. “It’s not required. And why would he when everyone is always analyzing and criticizing his every move. There is clearly something more going on none of us are privy to so maybe let’s not all pile on.”
McIlroy has sparked criticism this year for ignoring reporters, finally sharing his stance with the media during the U.S. Open this past weekend. “It’s more frustration with you guys,” he disclosed, as reported by SI. When asked to elaborate, he explained, “I don’t know ... I have been totally available for the last few years and I’m not saying… maybe not you guys, but maybe more just the whole thing.”
Minutes later, Spiranac then reposted a video of McIlroy tossing his golf club, noting that she was “sure people are going to be mad at him for throwing a club.” Feeling like it was a baller move, however, she reminded, “We’ve all been there and have thrown a golf club,” before declaring,” This was sick.”
For both tweets, Spiranac received a divided response from her followers, some in agreement with her defense of McIlroy and others feeling differently.
It’s not surprising that Spiranac would come to the defense of any pro golfer, depending on the situation. As we’ve seen through her video series online, she remains realistic with golf player expectations and etiquette, and understands when unexpected things happen.
Spiranac returned to SI Swimsuit last year for the special 60th anniversary “Legends” shoot, where she posed alongside 26 other models who have shaped the brand in the last decade. While on set, she shared what she’s learned about being a woman while working in a male-dominated world, feeling like she’s gotten the opportunity to surprise people.
“I think being a woman in a male-dominated industry has been the reason I’ve been so successful,” she shared. “I’ve used every tool in my tool bag, and I’ve never shied away from it. I created a few new ones as well. People will look at me and underestimate me; I think that’s actually what’s so amazing about being a woman. It’s people underestimating you and always being able to prove them wrong.”