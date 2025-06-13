Paige Spiranac Reveals Her U.S. Open Dark Horse Picks in Feminine Halter-Neck Mini Dress
Paige Spiranac is all over the 2025 U.S. Open, sharing commentary on social media with her undeniable expertise. The 32-year-old SI Swimsuit Legend and internet influencer played pro before deciding to step back and focus on content creation. Now, she uses her platforms as a way to share golf tips, knowledge and, of course, her fabulous activewear looks.
This week, the Colorado native took to X to share her U.S. Open preview with fans, ahead of the championship, which began at the Oakmont Country Club in Pennsylvania on Thursday, June 12.
Calling the event a “grueling test of golf,” Spiranac launched into what viewers could expect from the favored players and her personal dark horse picks. We can’t help but get distracted for just a minute with her gorgeous ensemble. Putting a serious feminine fashion spin on activewear, she rocked a white plunging halter-neck mini dress with a colorful floral pattern. With her blonde hair in a high ponytail, her stunning face card was on full display, complete with her signature glam.
Though Spiranac acknowledged that Scottie Scheffler and Bryson DeChambeau were the favorites going into the tournament, she was keeping an eye out for Harris English and Benjamin Griffin. “I’m looking for carnage this week,” she declared.
The 125th U.S. Open continues today in Plum, Pa. At the end of Day 1, J.J. Spaun was atop the leaderboard.
It’s going to be an exciting summer for Spiranac, who recently landed a partnership with the Grass League in a “strategic leadership role.” So far, the athlete and model has launched the “Paige’s Player Profiles” video series, in which she introduces players and gives viewers the run-down on them. On top of her latest job, she’ll also appear in the highly anticipated sequel to Happy Gilmore, coming to Netflix on July 25.
Spiranac made her debut on the pages of SI Swimsuit in 2018 with a jaw-dropping photo shoot in Aruba with photographer James Macari. She returned to the fold just last year for the 60th anniversary issue, taking part in the special “Legends” cover alongside 26 other brand icons, photographed by Yu Tsai in Hollywood, Fla.
“Being an SI Swimsuit Legend is an incredible honor,” Spiranac shared while on set with the team last year. “It has been a catalyst in changing who I am as a person and how I’ve progressed in my career. The support from SI and the impact it has had is indescribable.”
Watch the U.S. Open, happening now through Sunday, June 15, on NBC, USA Network, USOpen.com and Peacock.