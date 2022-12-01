Paige Spiranac’s Most Viral SI Swimsuit Photos From Aruba

Paige Spiranac was 24 when she made her SI Swimsuit debut in 2018. The golf influencer absolutely stunned at her photo shoot in Aruba with photographer James Macari. Even more impressive was the cause that Spiranac was set on amplifying with her appearance in the issue.

Spiranac has dedicated an impressive amount of time to building awareness around the issue of cyberbullying. “People of all walks of life are cyberbullied every single day and that’s not O.K.,” she said. “It’s time we start supporting the victims instead of telling them to delete social media or ignore the hate. It’s time we made a difference, so I’ve dedicated a significant portion of my time to helping others.” Specifically, Spiranac partnered with Cybersmile, a nonprofit organization dedicated to working to end cyberbullying.

Spiranac shared with SI Swimsuit that she “had a lot of health issues growing up.” She recalled, “On top of [a] hair condition, I had asthma and bad social anxiety. I was one weird little kid. So I know how it feels to be an outsider, how it feels to be bullied, to have no friends, to be that person no one wanted around.”

That young woman has definitely found her confidence. However, Spiranac remains honest and vulnerable with her community, sharing that being in the spotlight can occasionally take its toll.

Take a look back at some of Spiranac's most viral photos from her 2018 SI Swimsuit photo shoot.

View the full gallery.