Paige Spiranac Teases Potential Acting Career After ‘Happy Gilmore 2’ Appearance
Summer is the season of Happy Gilmore 2 for Netflix, the highly anticipated sequel which drew in a whopping 46.7 million views over just three days. Marking the biggest U.S. movie opening for the streamer, it’s no wonder everyone’s talking about Adam Sandler’s hit release.
From hilarious references to the first movie, which was released nearly three decades ago, to fantastic guest appearances from some of the most famous celebrities, Happy Gilmore 2 definitely delivered for fans of the original. As for the cameos, multiple SI Swimsuit models had the chance to appear, including SI Swimsuit Legend Paige Spiranac, who portrayed a worker at Dick’s Sporting Goods named Wendy.
SI Swimsuit had the pleasure of catching up with Spiranac in time for the release, and she couldn’t say better things about her experience working on the movie. Of course, we had to ask her if this role is the start of an acting career, and for the content creator, she’s open to the possibility.
“Never say never!” Spiranac exclaims. “I would definitely need to hone in on my acting skills first. Almost all of the content I do is improvised, and I’m just being myself, so it’s easy to be natural on camera, but it’s a very different experience having lines and not just reciting them.
“I have so much respect for actors and how much time, effort and dedication they put into their craft,” she adds.
The former golf pro, who has an impressive 5.6 million followers across Instagram and TikTok, has made a career out of sharing content online. After going viral with a photo shared on the internet about a decade ago, Spiranac has become the biggest name in golf influencing—and for good reason. She uses her platform to share golf tips and opinions, as well as stunning looks at her golf fashion and signature style.
There’s no doubt that her experience behind the camera helped her with her role in Happy Gilmore 2, though working with someone she’s a huge fan of was understandably daunting.
“I was actually quite calm and felt prepared going into the filming,” she tells SI Swimsuit. “The most nerve-wracking part was that I would be filming my scene alongside Adam Sandler, who I’ve admired for as long as I can remember. But he was so kind, humble and down-to-earth that it made the experience so easy and fun! I didn’t have many lines, but I made sure I had them all down perfectly!”
Also on Spiranac’s stacked résumé are two appearances in SI Swimsuit, making her debut back in 2018 with an unforgettable shoot in Aruba, followed by the 2024 “Legends” feature in celebration of the magazine’s 50th anniversary.
You can watch Spiranac, along with SI Swimsuit models Nelly Korda, Alix Earle and Jena Sims, in Happy Gilmore 2, streaming on Netflix right now.