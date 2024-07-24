Paris Olympian Crystal Dunn Put Soccer Skills on Display During SI Swimsuit Feature
The 2024 Summer Olympics are almost upon us, and Crystal Dunn is getting her game face on. The USWNT has touched down in France and is taking in the sights ahead of the start of group stage play on Thursday, July 25.
The Paris Games mark the 32-year-old’s third Olympic appearance. In 2016, she made her debut in Rio de Janeiro, where she recorded her first goal on the Olympic stage. In 2021, she traveled to Tokyo for the rescheduled 2020 games. That year, she was the only American on the roster to start in all six games, helping lead her team to a bronze medal.
And this year, she’s going for gold. At this point, the Gotham FC forward is used to the big stage. If her two prior Olympic appearances aren’t proof enough, her FIFA World Cup appearances certainly are. Dunn was a member of both the 2023 team and the 2019 squad, the latter of which took home the trophy in France. But before making her way there, she made a stop over in St. Lucia, where Dunn made her SI Swimsuit debut and proved herself prepared for the task at hand.
On the beaches of the Caribbean country, Dunn donned a series of bright bikinis and dribbled a golden soccer ball, showing off her skills ahead of the international competition in France. Her photo shoot, which was captured by Ben Watts, was a testament to her beauty and strength. And her performance in the World Cup just months later was a testament to her skill.
Starting at the end of this week, Dunn will have another opportunity to make an impression on the international stage in France. In honor of her continued success on the field, here are some of our favorite photos from that SI Swimsuit trip to the Caribbean.