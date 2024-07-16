Paul Skenes, Olivia Dunne Make Red Carpet Debut Ahead of All-Star Game in Texas
Olivia Dunne and Paul Skenes made their red carpet debut together ahead of the MLB All-Star game in Arlington, Texas today. The athletic duo served major power couple vibes as they looked like glamorous A-listers outside of Globe Life Field ahead of Tuesday night’s game.
The Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher, who made his MLB debut this summer, and the LSU gymnast, who is entering her fifth and final season competing with the Tigers, glimmered under the hot Texas sun. Skenes, 22, donned a pristine white suit with a black tie and wire-rimmed sunglasses, while Dunne, 21, stunned in a shimmery, sequined silver-gold gown featuring a halter neckline and figure-skimming silhouette.
The content creator looked absolutely gorgeous as her toned arms and sculpted figure were on display. Dunne, a two-time SI Swimsuit model, accessorized with a delicate charm bracelet, simple pendant necklace and beautiful, beachy mermaid waves in her long blonde locks.
“The power couple has arrived 💜💛,” ESPN wrote on Instagram.
The annual All-Star Game, also known as the Midsummer Classic, is a professional baseball game sanctioned by Major League Baseball, where the all-stars (the best of the best players) from the American League (AL) and National League (NL) face off. Skenes is set to start for the National League tonight at 8 p.m.
While Skenes and Dunne have posted each other on Instagram and TikTok, and sweetly spoken about their relationship in interviews, the two have never appeared on a red carpet together, hand-in-hand, until today.