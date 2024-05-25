Paulina Porizkova Is Radiant and Gorgeous at the SI Swim Legends Photo Shoot
SI Swimsuit stalwart Paulina Porizkova first posed for the brand in 1983 and landed two back-to-back covers in ’84 and ’85. The published author marked her 11th year with the brand when she posed for this year’s 60th anniversary issue. She was photographed alongside tons of brand icons in Hollywood, Fla., and worked with photographer Yu Tsai for the exciting feature.
“The first time I shot for Sports Illustrated [Swimsuit], I was 17. SI [Swimsuit] is what put me on the map—as a sort of pinup model. I’m incredibly grateful for the opportunity to have had that,” the 59-year-old said while on location.
Today, Porizkova uses her platform to advocate for size diversity in the industry and remind women that age truly is just a number. She’s constantly defying stereotypes and embracing who she is at every age, and she’s never afraid to call out disparities in the industry.
“One of the many wonderful things that come with age for women is that we grow a lot more generous when we don’t have to compete in quite the same way anymore. I think we have our natural inclination to generosity. When I was younger, there was not a lot. There was a lot of looking up to women, but there was no real feeling of unity between young women,” she shared. “There is between older women; we can really group together, bear it together, and have each other’s backs. That said, there’s also plenty of women who can be incredibly cruel. Just be kind to each other by pointing out each other’s beautiful spots. You know, what inspires me from you.”
Below are some of our favorite photos from her legendary photo shoot.