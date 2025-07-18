Peloton Instructor Tunde Oyeneyin Talks Similarities Between Modeling and Fitness World
Swim Search finalist Tunde Oyeneyin is no stranger to the camera. The 39-year-old Texas native is a Peloton instructor who is known for her high-energy, adrenaline-filled workouts that help app users kick their cardio into gear.
The charismatic wellness enthusiast says that there are actually several similarities between her career as a fitness instructor and the modeling world. In fact, her experience as a Peloton instructor helped her walk out onto the SI Swimsuit Runway during Swim Week with confidence.
“The athleticism is the same, showing up as your full self is the same, showing up in full confidence every single day [is the same],” Oyeneyin tells SI Swimsuit. “I sweat with people, I lead people through very rigorous, high-intensity workouts and I try to look cute doing it. I think that the stage presence that it requires of someone to be a Peloton instructor, I think that absolutely was part of what played into my confidence walking down the stage. It’s wild, honestly, the parallels [between both worlds].”
Oyeneyin, who joined the Peloton platform as an instructor in 2019, adds that following her Swim Week debut with SI Swimsuit, she’s showing up in other areas of her life with a more self-assured attitude.
“My energy and my confidence in myself and the way that I show up in my body, it feels different,” she says of her recent outlook. “I’m so happy and I’m so proud of myself for, in many ways, putting myself on display in that way. Like, I’ve already done the ultimate scary thing. Everything else just kind of feels easy now as it as it relates to just like putting yourself out there in your full body.”