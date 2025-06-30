Tunde Oyeneyin Details How She’s Gained Confidence Through the Swim Search
Peloton instructor Tunde Oyeneyin is the first to admit she’s never been comfortable in a swimsuit. Growing up, the Texas native wore a baggy T-shirt over her suit at the pool, and even when she shed the cover-up, says she was hesitant to be seen in her swimwear.
Today, Oyeneyin is a finalist in the 2025 Swim Search, and the fitness instructor is still riding on the high of walking in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway show during Swim Week in May. She says after putting herself out there on the catwalk, she’s showing up in her day-to-day life with more confidence.
“I was at the beach in LA last weekend and I was wearing a swimsuit, and once you strut down a Sports Illustrated [Swimsuit] runway in front of the entire world, I don’t know that there’s physically any limitations that exist anymore,” Oyeneyin tells us. “My energy and my confidence in myself and the way that I show up in my body, it feels different. I’m so happy and I’m so proud of myself for, in many ways, putting myself on display in that way. Like, I’ve already done the ultimate scary thing. Everything else just kind of feels easy now as it as it relates to just like putting yourself out there in your full body.”
Oyeneyin, who joined Peloton as an instructor in 2019, notes that her learned stage presence on the fitness platform definitely played into her confidence on the Swim Week runway. She adds that she strutted the catwalk not only for herself, but for other girls who look like her and for “little Tunde.” And while she says it would be incredible to be crowned the winner of this year’s open casting call, Oyeneyin feels victorious already, thanks to the boost in self-confidence she’s already gained.
“ I think the greatest part of me wants to win this for everybody that’s cheering for me on the other side,” she says. “ ... [But] I’ve already won in just like the showing up and the not giving a damn-ness of it all. Putting myself out there on display to be judged and doing it in full confidence with my head high, like girl, I’ve already won.”