Penny Lane Combines Skincare and Sunbathing in Bright Yellow Bikini Bottoms
Penny Lane is redefining multitasking—and looking flawless while doing it. The two-time SI Swimsuit model just dropped a serene, sun-soaked clip showing off her glowing skin, sculpted figure and love for all things wellness.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
In the new Instagram video, the Swim Search open casting call alum and co-winner lounged outdoors on a white towel-covered bench in nothing but vibrant yellow string-tie bikini bottoms from Melissa Odabash—one of her favorite swimwear brands—and a jelly sheet mask from viral skincare label Biodance.
Her hair was slicked into a sleek bun, secured with a flower-shaped claw clip for the ultimate playful summer vibe. When the UV index is high, you can count on the model to be out and about, catching a tan.
“My new favorite thing to do is sunbathe with a sheet mask on. Ultimate indulgence,” the 30-year-old captioned the June 15 clip, which was set to a trending instrumental audio. She added oversized black sunglasses for sun protection, proving that flawless skin and a little vitamin D can go hand in hand.
Lane, who posed in Portugal for her debut with the franchise last year and traveled to Switzerland with Derek Kettela for the 2025 issue, is a certified holistic health coach. She has long been an advocate for body positivity, balanced living and creating rituals that nourish the body and mind.
“Getting a full night’s rest is important for me to feel my best for the day ahead,” she previously shared with the magazine. And when she wakes up, it’s all about setting the tone for the day, starting with a made bed. “I believe that’s a good indicator of how your mindset is going to be for the rest of the day. I don’t want to invite any procrastination.”
Lane knows wellness isn’t about rigid routines, but rather about understanding your motivations and building habits around them. “Once you know the why, you then have the motivation to hold yourself accountable,” she continued. “For example, you might say, ‘I want to start the day off with a green juice every morning.’ You must then look at why you want to incorporate this... Once you get clear about the why, then hopefully it’s a strong enough motivation for you to make this a habit.”
That intentionality extends to all aspects of her lifestyle. And while she’s no stranger to glamorous moments on set and across the globe, it’s these quiet, personal rituals that give us a peek into the foundation of her radiant, calming presence, on and off camera.