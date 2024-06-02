Penny Lane Embraces Vibrant Swimwear on the Miami Swim Week Runway
Penny Lane first walked SI Swimsuit’s Miami Swim Week runway show last year as one of seven finalists for the 2023 Swim Search, the brand’s open casting call. Declared a co-winner of the annual competition, the English model and actress proceeded to pose for her rookie SI Swimsuit feature in the 2024 issue, traveling to Portugal.
The Chesire, England, native is not unfamiliar with the camera. She began modeling at 16, but briefly stepped away from the industry. Since then, she has become a certified holistic health coach. Lane’s experience in front of the camera can likewise be attributed to her acting ventures. In addition to her role in the Justice League franchise, she is currently gearing up to work on two different theatrical projects.
On June 1, she took to SI Swimsuit’s Miami Swim Week runway in vibrant swimwear, including a flower print bikini and chic zip-up one-piece.
Every summer, Miami Swim Week gives designers the chance to debut the best swimwear styles of the season. And each year, SI Swimsuit hosts their own runway show, featuring brand models and various content creators in their favorite swimwear picks.
This year’s weekend-long event kicked off on Friday morning with an outdoor bungalow brunch followed by facials and beauty treatments. The afternoon brought a poolside event featuring designer pop-ups and brand activations. The models rounded out the evening with a VIP welcome dinner and after party.
Saturday morning brought an early morning workout led by Katie Austin in collaboration with DOGPOUND. Following a private brunch and beauty treatments, the models headed to their runway rehearsal and hair and makeup. Before taking to the runway, each model walked the red carpet and chatted with cohosts Nicole Williams English and Kamie Crawford.