Penny Lane Shares Jaw-Dropping BTS From Iconic Switzerland Pool Pics
Penny Lane is serving face, body and supermodel energy in her latest behind the scenes video, and fans can’t get enough. The 30-year-old dropped a steamy, cinematic video clip from her 2025 SI Swimsuit shoot in Zurich, Switzerland. The short reel captures the exact moment before she struck one of the issue’s most jaw-dropping poolside poses, and the vibes are pure magic.
Set to Beyoncé’s ballad “Haunted,” the moody clip shows Lane flaunting her slim, sculpted figure and signature smize in a dripping wet ivory bikini from Shani Shemer. The “Giselle” two-piece features delicate spaghetti straps on the barely-there triangle top and double-strap bottoms, both adorned with dainty pearl bead details.
The Cheshire, England native’s long blonde locks, soaked from a dip in the pool, were slicked back and flowing down her back. Her piercing blue eyes locked onto the lens with mesmerizing intensity, effortlessly reminding viewers why she’s a two-time brand stalwart.
Lane left the post captionless, allowing the breahttaking visuals to speak for themselves.
“UNREAL 🔥,” Jilly Anais commented.
“Jaw on the floor,” fellow brand star XANDRA chimed.
“earth angel 🤍,” Melissa Caitlin declared.
“Insane 🥹💖💖💖💖,” Ella Ayalon wrote.
“It feels so synergistic and amazing. I feel so grateful, and to be back here too, it feels more comfortable for me, and I feel like I kind of know what to expect,” the certified holistic health coach said on the red carpet ahead of the launch party at the Hard Rock Hotel New York on May 15. “Just seeing all the girls again and celebrating—it’s just like coming back to a family. It’s so, so beautiful.”
Lane, who was discovered through the Swim Search open casting call in 2023 and made her debut in Portugal with Ben Watts last year, has continued to deliver breathtaking visuals and heartfelt reflections with each new appearance. Her second feature, shot by Derek Kettela in the snow-capped beauty of Switzerland, dropped with the digital release of the year’s magazine last Tuesday.
Lane has long been open about what this opportunity means to her. “I vividly remember coming across a Sports Illustrated [Swimsuit] magazine for the very first time and feeling immediately struck by how empowering the women featured within its pages were,” she previously shared. “I was so taken with their confidence and beauty that I cut out their pictures and proudly displayed them on my wall, dreaming that I too could one day be like them.”