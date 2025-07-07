Penny Lane’s Vitamin Routine Keeps Her Balanced on the Go
Health and wellness are two things worth prioritizing in life. Two-time SI Swimsuit model Penny Lane knows this full and well, as she has a vitamin regimen that keeps her roaring and ready to conquer everything life has coming her way. Fortunately for fans, the model shared the ins and outs of what vitamins she consumes to keep her balanced on the go.
The SI Swimsuit team asked the English model how she prepares for a long day, for example, this year’s SI Swimsuit Runway Show during Swim Week in May. She emphasized the importance of making sure the body isn’t neglected, and in doing so, she can be the best version of herself for her career.
“I always pack these. It’s my vitamin sachets,” Lane shared when asked what travel essential she has to have on her at all times. “Before I leave, I put all of them in here, into separate bags. So, I’ll put curcumin. I’ve got red yeast flower.”
“I’m a bit of like a biohacker, so I take these everywhere with me,” she added.
Expanding further upon her must-have vitamins, Lane took to TikTok last month to provide specifics of what to take and why. She lists vitamins like an immune gummy with manuka honey that boost the immune system, omega-3s that aid in brain health, NAC + Ginger + Curcumin for the liver, fat-soluble vitamins that help with eye health and more. For Lane, these work together to create a regimen packed with great benefits.
Needless to say, Lane is no stranger to wellness as a certified holistic health coach, dedicating part of her brand to speaking out on ways to nourish the body and deal with issues that may arise. For example, during SI Swimsuit’s 31 Days of Wellness last December, she shared five foods that can restore hormone health in women.
“Balancing hormones is crucial for overall health and well-being. While individual needs may vary, here are five foods that women can consider incorporating into their regular diet to support hormonal balance,” Lane said before beginning with her first recommendation. “Rich in omega-3 fatty acids, fatty fish can help regulate hormonal fluctuations, reduce inflammation and support overall reproductive health.”
The model then went on to list flaxseed for estrogen balancing, leafy greens for hormone production and metabolism, avocado for overall hormone health and Greek yogurt for gut health.
Between her vitamin regimen and her vast knowledge about holistic care, it’s safe to say that this SI Swimsuit model is well-versed in health and wellness.