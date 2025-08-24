7 SI Swimsuit Photos Where Animals Made the Perfect Style Companion
Who doesn’t love animals? We know we do over at SI Swimsuit because if there was ever an opportunity to safely include furry friends in a photo shoot, we couldn’t deny it.
Across the years, stunning models posed with various animals from around the world. These creatures made the photo shoots more memorable, serving as a reminder of the beautiful relationship humans can have with animals. Here are seven of our favorite flicks that speak to this statement and so much more.
Olivia Culpo on Kangaroo Island
Olivia Culpo embodied strength and boldness with the way she posed with a serpent that elongated itself across the length of her body.
In some cultures, snakes can represent transformation, particularly because of the shedding of their old skin to make way for the new. The process of transformation is a powerful one. All the more reason why Culpo’s prowess can be felt radiating from this image.
Bo Krsmanovic in Finland
Baby reindeer are just so adorable. From their little antlers to their hooves, there’s nothing not to love about these creatures. Bo Krsmanovic’s black furry boots paired with her black one-piece swimsuit set against the wintery environment made for a lovely photo that captured winter wonderland vibes.
Lais Ribeiro, Marquita Pring and Emily DiDonato in Sacramento
This trio’s Sacramento shoot is an easy favorite. All three models looked angelic, including DiDonato in a white bralette and flowy white layered skirt, Pring in a pink one-piece and Ribeiro in a white patterned string bikini. Of course, there’s one more in this picture—this beautiful horse. Horses are known for their amiability, so much so that many consider them lifelong friends.
Manuela Alvarez Hernandez on Paradise Island
For this stellar snap, Manuela Alvarez Hernandez sat next to two dolphins on Paradise Island in the Bahamas. Her silver two-piece bikini was both flashy and futuristic. Dolphins can symbolize peace and harmony. These dolphins sitting at peace by Hernandez’s side are evidence of just that.
Erin Heatherton in Zanzibar
Erin Heatherton and this vervet monkey looked like the best of buddies. Be it the way the monkey sat so calmly on her arm or the way Heatherton still served expert poses despite holding a living creature, we have a feeling that the behind the scenes of this Zanzibar shoot was a memorable one.
Another aspect that’s hard to ignore is the bikini Heatherton sported, as it implemented vibrant colors on the hem and edges of both the top and bottom.
Genevieve Morton in Zambia
If there was any doubt that Genevieve Morton had “it girl” energy, then this image proves it. Not many are daring enough to not only sit near a lioness but to pose next to one. Lionesses are the queens of the jungle; natural-born protectors and leaders. Most animals pale in comparison to the fierce aura they have.
Anne de Paula in Kenya
Kenya is the residence to many incredible animals that can take your breath away. One animal with the power to do this is the giraffe. Anne de Paula was ravishing in this tiny patterned bikini bottom. The necklaces and body chains going throughout her body elevated the look even further.