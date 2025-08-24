Swimsuit

7 SI Swimsuit Photos Where Animals Made the Perfect Style Companion

Leave it to these furry friends to steal the show.

Diana Nosa

Erin Heatherton was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Zanzibar. Swimsuit by Indie Soul.
Erin Heatherton was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Zanzibar. Swimsuit by Indie Soul. / Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

Who doesn’t love animals? We know we do over at SI Swimsuit because if there was ever an opportunity to safely include furry friends in a photo shoot, we couldn’t deny it.

Across the years, stunning models posed with various animals from around the world. These creatures made the photo shoots more memorable, serving as a reminder of the beautiful relationship humans can have with animals. Here are seven of our favorite flicks that speak to this statement and so much more.

Olivia Culpo on Kangaroo Island

Olivia Culpo poses with a snake in Kangaroo Island, South Australia.
Olivia Culpo was photographed by Josie Clough on Kangaroo Island, South Australia. Swimsuit by VIX by Paula Hermanny. / Josie Clough/Sports Illustrated

Olivia Culpo embodied strength and boldness with the way she posed with a serpent that elongated itself across the length of her body.

In some cultures, snakes can represent transformation, particularly because of the shedding of their old skin to make way for the new. The process of transformation is a powerful one. All the more reason why Culpo’s prowess can be felt radiating from this image.

Bo Krsmanovic in Finland

Bo Krsmanovic poses in a black one-piece in Finland.
Bo Krsmanovic was photographed by Walter Chin in Finland. Swimsuit by Bordelle. / Walter Chin/Sports Illustrated

Baby reindeer are just so adorable. From their little antlers to their hooves, there’s nothing not to love about these creatures. Bo Krsmanovic’s black furry boots paired with her black one-piece swimsuit set against the wintery environment made for a lovely photo that captured winter wonderland vibes.

Lais Ribeiro, Marquita Pring and Emily DiDonato in Sacramento

Lais Ribeiro, Marquita Pring and Emily DiDonato pose in Sacramento, Calif.
Lais Ribeiro, Marquita Pring and Emily DiDonato were photographed by Anne Menke in Sacramento, Calif. Swimsuit by Frankies Bikinis. Swimsuit by Nessy Swim. Swimsuit by Bain de Minuit. Skirt by Norma Kamali. / Anne Menke/Sports Illustrated

This trio’s Sacramento shoot is an easy favorite. All three models looked angelic, including DiDonato in a white bralette and flowy white layered skirt, Pring in a pink one-piece and Ribeiro in a white patterned string bikini. Of course, there’s one more in this picture—this beautiful horse. Horses are known for their amiability, so much so that many consider them lifelong friends.

Manuela Alvarez Hernandez on Paradise Island

Manuela Alvarez Hernandez poses in a silver bikini in Paradise Island, Bahamas.
Manuela Alvarez Hernandez was photographed by Yu Tsai on Paradise Island, Bahamas. Swimsuit by Monica Hansen Beachwear. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

For this stellar snap, Manuela Alvarez Hernandez sat next to two dolphins on Paradise Island in the Bahamas. Her silver two-piece bikini was both flashy and futuristic. Dolphins can symbolize peace and harmony. These dolphins sitting at peace by Hernandez’s side are evidence of just that.

Erin Heatherton in Zanzibar

Erin Heatherton poses in a black bikini in Zanzibar.
Erin Heatherton was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Zanzibar. Swimsuit by Indie Soul. / Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

Erin Heatherton and this vervet monkey looked like the best of buddies. Be it the way the monkey sat so calmly on her arm or the way Heatherton still served expert poses despite holding a living creature, we have a feeling that the behind the scenes of this Zanzibar shoot was a memorable one.

Another aspect that’s hard to ignore is the bikini Heatherton sported, as it implemented vibrant colors on the hem and edges of both the top and bottom.

Genevieve Morton in Zambia

Genevieve Morton poses in a zebra print in Zambia.
Genevieve Morton was photographed by Derek Kettela in Zambia. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated

If there was any doubt that Genevieve Morton had “it girl” energy, then this image proves it. Not many are daring enough to not only sit near a lioness but to pose next to one. Lionesses are the queens of the jungle; natural-born protectors and leaders. Most animals pale in comparison to the fierce aura they have.

Anne de Paula in Kenya

Anne de Paula poses in an animal print bikini bottom in Kenya.
Anne de Paula was photographed by Yu Tsai in Kenya. Swimsuit by Nora Swimwear. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Kenya is the residence to many incredible animals that can take your breath away. One animal with the power to do this is the giraffe. Anne de Paula was ravishing in this tiny patterned bikini bottom. The necklaces and body chains going throughout her body elevated the look even further.

More Throwbacks:

manual

Published
Diana Nosa
DIANA NOSA

After graduating from Rutgers University with degrees in Psychology and Theatre, Diana Nosa ventured off on the path of becoming an entertainment journalist. Having her start on various entertainment sites, she eventually found her way to Sports Illustrated Swimsuit in 2024 and has been working diligently ever since. Diana's interests include fashion, interior design and traveling. She's also an avid anime watcher and gamer––her favorite games being Elden Ring and Hollow Knight.

Home/SwimNews