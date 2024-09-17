Pro Rugby Player Ilona Maher Shares Inspirational Advice for Young Women Athletes
While on the red carpet at the 76th annual Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Ilona Maher absolutely dazzled in a blue velvet Oscar de la Renta gown. The Olympic athlete served as a guest correspondent for Access Hollywood and, of course, stopped to chat with other outlets along the way.
One of our favorite red carpet moments was a result of Maher’s conversation with espnW, in which the 28-year-old Vermont native shared her advice for young women athletes.
“First off, try many sports out, rugby might not be for you, but try rugby, try soccer, try dance, whatever it is, just to see what your body is capable of,” Maher, SI Swimsuit’s September digital issue cover model, suggested. “I think as women, sometimes our bodies are looked at as something to be objectified and our bodies are so much more than that, and sports can show us what they can do. So try it all out, also remember [that] strength is really powerful and your body is meant for a purpose.”
Tons of Maher’s supporters chimed into the comments section of the inspirational Sept. 15 reel, shared to espnW’s Instagram page.
“She needs to run for President one day,” one suggested.
“I want to cry tears of joy every time she shows up in my feed,” someone else gushed.
“Powerlifting is how I reached that revelation as well! Lifting heavy is so exciting,” another user noted.
“Try roller derby too,” one person offered. “We are in most cities and are community based and for beginners 💜💜💜.”