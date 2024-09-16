Olympian Ilona Maher Stuns in Vintage Blue Velvet Gown at the Emmys
Professional rugby player and SI Swimsuit digital cover model Ilona Maher made an appearance on the 76th annual Primetime Emmy Awards red carpet in Los Angeles last night, and she certainly made a lasting impression.
The 28-year-old Vermont native rocked a vintage velvet blue strapless gown by Oscar de la Renta, which perfectly showed off her toned arms, shoulders and back muscles. Maher’s floor-length gown featured a peplum top that cinched her waist, while the Dancing With the Stars competitor wore her hair in an elegant up-do and opted for her signature red lip for glam.
Maher, who worked the red carpet as a correspondent for Access Hollywood on the evening of Sept. 16, shared plenty of Instagram content from the evening, including a stunning snap of her ensemble. Tons of the Olympic athlete’s 3.8 million followers chimed into the comments section with praise.
“My five year old son saw Ilona in that dress and said ‘wow! She’s so strong and pretty!’ Totally pure reaction and 100% spot on. ❤️,” one person wrote.
“the best over the shoulder pose ive ever seen 🧎♀️,” someone else gushed.
“Those back muscles are goals!! ❤️💪🏻🙌🏻,” another fan added.
During Maher’s September digital issue cover photo shoot for SI Swimsuit in Bellport, New York, she was outspoken about how playing rugby has helped her to feel more comfortable in her own skin.
“I was always like, you know, called masculine or whatever,” she stated. “But I never felt that way. But I don't think you're going to bully the girl who could probably beat you up in a rage. I love that [rugby] showed me what I can do. It showed me how capable my body is and it's not just like a tool to be looked at and objectified.”