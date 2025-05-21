Rayna Vallandingham Celebrates Her Stunning SI Swimsuit 2025 Debut in the Most Relatable Way
Rayna Vallandingham knew exactly how to celebrate her big SI Swimsuit 2025 debut—and you better believe bread, cheese and butter were invited to the party.
The 13-time Tae Kwon Do World Champion, actor and superstar athlete added yet another accolade to her already stacked résumé this past month by officially joining the SI Swimsuit family with her 2025 debut shoot in sunny Jamaica, where she was photographed by Yu Tsai.
This week, Vallandingham took to her Instagram account to show her 3.9 million loyal followers exactly how she celebrated her breathtaking debut, and it’s honestly a little too relatable.
In the two photo set simply captioned, “celebration girlled cheese,” Vallandingham lounged on a plush-looking white bed while wearing an equally plush-looking white robe, surrounded by her laptop and phone. Her curly brunette hair was delightfully disheveled while her makeup was still fully glammed out, giving the photos an undeniable “cool girl” aesthetic.
With the 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue open on the bed in front of her to reveal a photo of herself that matched her current pose, the athlete munched away on a tasty-looking grilled cheese sandwich, crispy French fries and a juicy pickle (which...Rayna, if you don’t want your pickle, can we have it? Please and thanks).
And you better believe plenty of Vallandingham’s fans, followers and famous friends were quick to hop in the comment section of the post to let her know exactly how much she killed it in her debut SI Swimsuit photo shoot:
“👏👏👏👏👏🔥,” fellow SI Swimsuit 2025 model Penny Lane applauded.
“Lets go 🔥,” fellow Cobra Kai actor Lewis Tan wrote.
“Ok but where is the grilled cheese from?” another fan added—finally, someone’s asking the important questions!
But this isn’t Vallandingham’s first time in front of the camera, of course, as she also appeared in season six of Netflix’s smash hit Karate Kid spin-off series, Cobra Kai. Back in Feb. 2025, she sat down with Self and chatted about her on-set experience, and opened up about what it was like to get back to her martial arts mindset:
“You’re doing [the scene] over and over and over again, different camera angles, different lenses, different intensity,” she told the magazine. “It’s really so much fun, but definitely very intense.”
“That competitive mindset really took over again, and I got back to who Rayna really is at the core,” Vallandingham continued. “I was really immersed in this world, and I truly became this character [...] I feel like we all kind of felt like we were truly in this world. It was definitely a cool energy in the air.”
Needless to say, we can’t wait to see what’s next for this martial arts superstar!
The 2025 SI Swimsuit magazine is available online and at select newsstands now. Order your copy here.